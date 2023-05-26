John Wick 5 Is Happening (And So Are More TV Spin-Offs)

As any slasher fan knows, there's always a way to bring back a killer if they're popular enough. So it is with John Wick (Keanu Reeves), the unstoppable assassin who has fought through four escalating "John Wick" feature films. And despite the original plan for "John Wick: Chapter 4" to be the end of the line for the character (if not the franchise itself), now it's being reported that "John Wick 5" is also being developed as part of a massive multimedia push from Lionsgate.

The news comes from a ComicBook.com report on a Lionsgate Q4 2023 earnings call with Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake.

"We're now moving across that franchise, not just in the AAA video game space, but looking at what the regular cadence of spin-offs, television really growing that universe so that there is a steady cadence of a franchise that there's clear appetite by the audience," Drake said, mentioning the already announced upcoming spin-offs "Ballerina," starring Ana de Armas, and the TV series "The Continental." But of even greater interest to "John Wick" fans is his reference to an upcoming "five movie" that would appear to be a fourth "John Wick" sequel on the way.