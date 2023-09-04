Jujutsu Kaisen: What Happens If Inumaki Talks Too Much?
"Jujutsu Kaisen," written and illustrated by Gege Akutgami, is probably one of the most intense manga series of the last decade. With so many incredible cursed abilities — Gojo's Six Eyes Skill is unforgettable — Toge Inumaki's is arguably one of the best. Inumaki is a cursed speech user, which allows him to control the actions of his enemies. If he were to tell someone to attack their ally, they would have to do it.
However, Inumaki's abilities come with drawbacks. He has to be careful when he talks around his friends. If he were to accidentally command them, that could have disastrous results. In order to prevent harm to those closest to him, he speaks only in rice ball ingredients. His friendship with Maki Zenin and Panda allows them to understand what he means when he says things like "bonito flakes" or "salmon."
Inumaki's power also puts him at a disadvantage, especially since his technique can physically harm him. Small commands might not do much to his body, but the more intense his technique becomes, the more he feels the consequences. As a result, he can damage his vocal cords and throat, which is why he always has throat spray on hand. Furthermore, this pain can severely limit his ability. If it puts too much strain on his body, he can seriously injure himself to the point of coughing up blood. If he's unable to talk during combat, he increases his chances of losing or dying.
Inumaki can physically hurt himself
Toge Inumaki first meets Yuji Itadori at the beginning of the Goodwill Kyoto Arc. However, he and his friends have been a part of "Jujutsu Kaisen" since "0," one of two prequels to the main story, alongside Season 2. He meets and befriends Yuta Okkotsu, whom Satoru Gojo escorts to Jujutsu High. Before going on a mission with Yuta, he stops off to buy medicine, and the boys face off against a cursed spirit. Inumaki has trouble commanding the curse, and as a result, hurts his throat. However, Yuta throws Inumaki's medicine, and the cursed speech user makes the enemy crush itself
The extent of the damage that Inumaki can face due to his cursed technique is further explored in the main story. During the Kyoto Goodwill Event art, he, Megumi Fushiguro, and Kamo Noritoshi fight Hanami, a special-grade cursed spirit. Inumaki manages to stop his attack with his ability, but it puts great strain on his body, especially since Hanami is a powerfully ranked Spirit. Inumaki's throat gives out, and he coughs up blood, allowing Hanami a moment to strike. With the last of his strength, Inumaki sends him flying, which allows his team an advantage.
Despite the pain that comes with pushing his body, Inumaki proves that he is always willing to do what is right for his friends. This scene also shows that even the most dangerous and powerful cursed techniques are not always foolproof, and come with great limitations.