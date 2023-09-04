Jujutsu Kaisen: What Happens If Inumaki Talks Too Much?

"Jujutsu Kaisen," written and illustrated by Gege Akutgami, is probably one of the most intense manga series of the last decade. With so many incredible cursed abilities — Gojo's Six Eyes Skill is unforgettable — Toge Inumaki's is arguably one of the best. Inumaki is a cursed speech user, which allows him to control the actions of his enemies. If he were to tell someone to attack their ally, they would have to do it.

However, Inumaki's abilities come with drawbacks. He has to be careful when he talks around his friends. If he were to accidentally command them, that could have disastrous results. In order to prevent harm to those closest to him, he speaks only in rice ball ingredients. His friendship with Maki Zenin and Panda allows them to understand what he means when he says things like "bonito flakes" or "salmon."

Inumaki's power also puts him at a disadvantage, especially since his technique can physically harm him. Small commands might not do much to his body, but the more intense his technique becomes, the more he feels the consequences. As a result, he can damage his vocal cords and throat, which is why he always has throat spray on hand. Furthermore, this pain can severely limit his ability. If it puts too much strain on his body, he can seriously injure himself to the point of coughing up blood. If he's unable to talk during combat, he increases his chances of losing or dying.