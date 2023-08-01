Why Is Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 A Prequel & Is It Really Necessary?

As far as its chronology goes, "Jujutsu Kaisen" has been a little bit tough to parse out thus far. While the series began by following Yuji Itadori (Junya Enoki/Adam McArthur) as he enrolled in Jujutsu High, a school for sorcerers, subsequent arcs have drawn the series further into the past and away from the main story that fans followed for all of Season 1.

The prequel film, "Jujutsu Kaisen 0," took the timeline back to follow the origin story of Yuta Okkotsu (Megumi Ogata/Kayleigh McKee), while the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc has taken things back even further to when Suguro Geto (Takahiro Sakurai/Lex Lang) and Satoru Gojo (Yuichi Nakamura/Kaiji Tang) were only students themselves. However, what many fans might be asking is ... why?

Well, the central reason for the flashbacks and prequels that have followed Season 1 of "Jujutsu Kaisen" seem to be focused on charting how Geto eventually becomes the main villain in the series and how he and Gojo go from close friends to the most bitter of enemies prior to the mainline story of Yuji and friends. Though the deviation might appear to be merely an excuse to focus more on fan-favorite Gojo, the truth is that in terms of how the story unfolds in the manga, these plot details are actually key to the upcoming arc.