Shark Tank: How Khloe Kardashian Got Daymond John His Spot On The Show

Since the first season of "Shark Tank," famed FUBU founder and investor Daymond John has made a reputation of being "the people's shark," known for championing budding entrepreneurs who come from less fortunate backgrounds. It's impossible to imagine now, but Daymond John almost turned down being on the show — and we may have one of the Kardashian sisters to thank for seeing the value he would add to the series early on.

In a 2016 interview with "1010 Wins," John explained that he initially wasn't fond of the idea of giving up his money on a TV show he expected to be paid for. But he soon saw the benefit of expanding his portfolio, especially during the then-rampant 2008 financial crisis that had put several of his own clothing companies in jeopardy.

However, there was still one hurdle standing in John's way, that being his commitment to working on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" at the time. "I was representing all their product integration in their television shows," John said on "1010 Wins." "I had promised to go on one or two shows, and ABC said, 'You can't do any other show but ours.' And so I passed, initially." Thankfully, one of the famed family members saw the opportunity this would be for John and made a drastic call. "I think it was Khloe Kardashian [who] found out, and she basically fired me from the show because she said she'd never get in my way."

It's unlikely that John has regretted Khloe's decision, with some of his investments, such as Bombas, Bubba's-Q, and Mission Belt being among the show's most successful to date. Even today, the shark has only good things to say about the Kardashians.