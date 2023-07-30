Shark Tank: Daymond John Lost $6 Million On His Worst Investment

Like all successful people, Daymond John has experienced his fair share of ups and downs. While the longtime "Shark Tank" investor has found success with investments in businesses like Bombas — one of the most successful products to have appeared on "Shark Tank" – there have also been times when things haven't worked out. This includes one investment he made before he was ever on the show.

After establishing himself with FUBU in the 1990s, John invested in the fashion label Heatherette. John had great hope in Traver Rains and Richie Rich's fashion line, investing $6 million with plans to help the company find a widespread audience. However, according to John, the designers' managerial skills were lacking and they failed to deliver a retail line that matched the same output as their more lavish runway clothing.

John also blames his lack of experience in the market as a reason for it crashing. While he initially thought he could compensate for this with more resources, this ended up not being the case. "We thought we could just throw people at it, throw money at advertising, [but it] didn't move the needle," he told Business Insider. "It was just us lying to ourselves."

The costly lesson taught John that, even if he's not familiar with the field, any company he invests in should prove that they are knowledgeable in whatever area they hope to scale up in. However, the creators of Heatherette saw the reason for their failure in a different light.