The Ending Of Justified: City Primeval Explained

Contains spoilers for "Justified: City Primeval"

They say you'll never leave Harlan alive, but U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens did — and even got a revival TV show for his trouble. "Justified: City Primeval" aired in 2023, eight years after the original "Justified" ended in 2015, but the show takes place 15 years after the original's glorious — and possibly perfect — finale. The original left some pretty big cowboy boots to fill, and the ending of "Justified: City Primeval" puts those boots on and does a little dance with the devil in Detroit.

"Justified: City Primeval" is the cowboy-hatted brainchild of Dave Andron and Michael Dinner, who both worked on the original "Justified." The revival series takes Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) on a new adventure in ultra-corrupt Detroit. The story centers around his quest to find and stop the killer of a judge notorious for keeping a little blackmail book on half the Motor City.

Like the original, "Justified: City Primeval" addresses social issues, the ties that bind, and the possibility (or impossibility) of growth and change. Also like the original, it does so with dramatic flair, understated humor, and meaty character roles. Still, the finale seems to undo some of what the original "Justified" did, while also laying the groundwork for more adventures for Raylan — whether he likes that idea or not. Pull your Stetston low as we pour a stiff glass of "Justified" spoilers, and read on for the ending of "Justified: City Primeval" explained.