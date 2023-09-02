Barbie: The Ryan Gosling Scene Fans Can't Believe Got Cut
"Barbie" continues to blow the minds of fans.
Isn't it a miracle that Greta Gerwig was able to bring "Barbie" to life? The Oscar-nominated creative made headlines when it was announced that Warner Bros. and Margot Robbie had roped in the "Lady Bird" helmer for the long-gestating adaptation of Mattel's iconic doll. While many initially doubted what Gerwig could cook up with the doll and its complicated mythology, the creative proved everyone wrong when the film debuted earlier this summer.
Besides being a financial juggernaut, "Barbie" is touching the hearts of millions around the world because of its relevant themes and subject matter. Fueled by emotional performances, "Barbie" truly is a stand-out picture that invites audiences to ask big questions. While Robbie is certainly getting her kudos (and a massive payday) for starring in the flick, Ryan Gosling's Ken has also penetrated the culture with his thoughts on the horse-fueled patriarchy. In a review for Looper, critic Dominic Griffin praised Gosling's performance as Ken, elevating what could have been a purely comical role. "Here, Gosling channels the raw energy of that collective yearning into his depiction of Ken, a well-meaning himbo who has no identity outside of wanting to impress Barbie," Griffin wrote, labeling "Barbie" as one of the actor's best performances.
And as fantastic as Gosling's performance is, did you know a portion of it failed to make it in the film's theatrical cut? "Barbie" fans on Instagram are collectively losing their minds over a set video that shows Gosling's Ken shrieking after Barbie punches a man who assaults her. "I would have CACKLED in the theater for the rest of the movie if [director Greta Gerwig] left that in," shared Instagram user @arianadoesnthaveagram on the video posted by @screenthrill.
Fans want to see Ryan Gosling's Ken scream
Fans seem to agree: Ryan Gosling's shriek should have stayed in the film. The deleted moment takes place during the sequence when Barbie (Robbie) and Ken (Gosling) emerge from Barbieland and witness the cruel realities of the real world. It's during this sequence when Barbie is assaulted — a scene that remains in the theatrical cut of the film. What doesn't remain, however, is Ken's scream, which is leaving fans shocked. "Wowww that def shoulds been added," shared user @nicksface1, suggesting that having Gosling's scream would have the made final product "way better."
Other fans, like @castingfortwo, say that Gerwig and Warner Bros. should "RELEASE THE GOSLING SCREAM CUT!!" Another user points out how the sequence sees Ken immediately jumping toward Barbie for safety after the doll punches the assaulter. It's a creative decision that makes sense, especially when one considers how Ken naturally gravitates towards Barbie for care and comfort. "You guys should watch 'The Nice Guys,' he shrieks like this basically the whole movie," suggested @wickf0rd, who isn't wrong — rhe Shane Black-directed comedy is pretty much Gosling bumbling around for two hours.
Keeping the scream in would have been a laugh-out-loud moment for viewers, but it's possible that its hilarity would have taken away from the situation, which sees Barbie grappling with assault. User @salomev18_ makes it clear: maybe [the scene was deleted] because it wasn't meant to be funny????" There's certainly some truth to that, especially when one considers that the impactful moment, which helps Barbie realize that the real world is toxic and dangerous, would have been reduced to a simple gag. It's possible that the scrapped moment could appear in the upcoming IMAX release for "Barbie." The limited run will see the billon-dollar grossing film debut brand-new footage during and after the credits.
What else was cut from Barbie?
As fantastic as "Barbie" is, a lot was left on the cutting room floor. Seeing as writers Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are talented scribes who consistently take their stories in unexpected directions, it shouldn't be surprising to learn that a small portion of what they had in mind for "Barbie" didn't manifest. Perhaps the most notable missing component from "Barbie" is cameos from Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet. Gerwig worked with both stars during her debut flick "Lady Bird" and sophomore breakout "Little Women." Naturally, Gerwig wanted the duo to cameo in "Barbie." Unfortunately, the Oscar-nominated stars are nowhere to be found in Gerwig's billion-dollar grosser. "I was also going to do a specialty cameo with Timmy, and both of them couldn't do it, and I was so annoyed," Gerwig explained to CinemaBlend, before jokingly calling Ronan and Chalamet her children.
Several moments filmed for "Barbie" also didn't make it to the big screen. One of the most interesting moments cut from the film involves... fart jokes. While appearing on IndieWire's "Filmmaker Toolkit" Podcast, Gerwig and editor Nick Houy revealed that the film featured a "fart opera in the middle." The scene was cut because the collective consensus was that the moment wasn't funny (despite Gerwig thinking so).
In addition to Ryan Gosling's shrieking Ken, it turns out that the film was supposed to feature a kiss between him and Barbie — kind of. While chatting with People, Gosling discussed how a kiss between the two characters just didn't make sense. "It was so funny trying to figure out what their idea of kissing might be," the actor opened up, saying that he was "so glad all of that got cut out."
