Barbie: The Ryan Gosling Scene Fans Can't Believe Got Cut

"Barbie" continues to blow the minds of fans.

Isn't it a miracle that Greta Gerwig was able to bring "Barbie" to life? The Oscar-nominated creative made headlines when it was announced that Warner Bros. and Margot Robbie had roped in the "Lady Bird" helmer for the long-gestating adaptation of Mattel's iconic doll. While many initially doubted what Gerwig could cook up with the doll and its complicated mythology, the creative proved everyone wrong when the film debuted earlier this summer.

Besides being a financial juggernaut, "Barbie" is touching the hearts of millions around the world because of its relevant themes and subject matter. Fueled by emotional performances, "Barbie" truly is a stand-out picture that invites audiences to ask big questions. While Robbie is certainly getting her kudos (and a massive payday) for starring in the flick, Ryan Gosling's Ken has also penetrated the culture with his thoughts on the horse-fueled patriarchy. In a review for Looper, critic Dominic Griffin praised Gosling's performance as Ken, elevating what could have been a purely comical role. "Here, Gosling channels the raw energy of that collective yearning into his depiction of Ken, a well-meaning himbo who has no identity outside of wanting to impress Barbie," Griffin wrote, labeling "Barbie" as one of the actor's best performances.

And as fantastic as Gosling's performance is, did you know a portion of it failed to make it in the film's theatrical cut? "Barbie" fans on Instagram are collectively losing their minds over a set video that shows Gosling's Ken shrieking after Barbie punches a man who assaults her. "I would have CACKLED in the theater for the rest of the movie if [director Greta Gerwig] left that in," shared Instagram user @arianadoesnthaveagram on the video posted by @screenthrill.