Harry Potter: The Actors Who Played Voldemort & What They Look Like Now

Out of all the unsavory characters in the "Harry Potter" franchise, nobody looms quite as large as Lord Voldemort. Born Tom Marvolo Riddle to a pureblood wizarding family and an unwitting Muggle man (also named Tom Riddle), the eventual Dark Lord is, as we learn throughout the series, unsettling from the start... and after his time at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, he assembles a force known as the Death Eaters and becomes the most evil wizard in the universe's known history. A cold, ruthless, and unrepentant killer, Voldemort will stop at nothing in his goal to conquer the wizarding world, no matter who stands in his way, and the entire story leads up to his eventual defeat.

So who plays him in the "Harry Potter" movies? Well, that's complicated. In nearly every film, Voldemort interacts with or faces off against Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), his nemesis, in one way or another, whether he's only seen in visions or flashbacks or fighting Harry in the flesh. With eight films in the "Potter" series — not counting the "Fantastic Beasts" spin-off movies — a whopping five actors play Voldemort in various forms. (That's not counting Richard Bremmer, who briefly plays Voldemort in the first film in a flashback... but his face isn't shown.) Here's everybody who plays Lord Voldemort in the "Harry Potter" movies and where they are now.