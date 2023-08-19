Harry Potter: What Happened To The Boy Who Lived After Defeating Voldemort?

When she penned the first novel of the "Harry Potter" series — "Sorcerer's Stone," published in 1997 — Joanne Rowling created one of the most unforgettable and iconic protagonists in literary history, and his ascent to fame was swift. The books became one of the best-selling series of all time, and the movies followed suit. A theme park came into existence, and enterprising fans can tour the Warner Bros. studios where all of the movies were shot in Leavesden, England. So what is it about Harry Potter that captivated audiences all those decades ago?

Raised by resentful non-magical relatives, Harry doesn't even know he is a wizard until Rubeus Hagrid, the gamekeeper at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, comes knocking to tell him that not only is he a wizard, he's a very famous one, having survived attempted murder at the hands of the Dark Lord Voldemort. (His parents, sadly, died in the process.) Throughout his years at Hogwarts, Harry fights Voldemort multiple times before skipping his final year of school to end the battle between himself and the Dark Lord once and for all. So what happens to Harry after Hogwarts? Luckily, Rowling penned both an epilogue and an entire play to show fans where Harry landed after defeating Voldemort.