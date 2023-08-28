Harry Potter: Why Death Eaters Don't Constantly Use Avada Kedavra

There are a lot of terrifying spells within "Harry Potter," but the Unforgivable Curses have to be the worst of them all. (It's right there in the name, right?) There's three of them in total, and they're all extraordinarily nasty. The Imperius Curse lets the curse-caster wield complete control over a subject, forcing them to do absolutely anything. The Cruciatus Curse causes good old-fashioned pain, letting the recipient of the spell experience horrible torture for as long as it lasts. Then there's Avada Kedavra, the "Killing Curse," which can't be blocked or stopped in any way, and is frequently wielded by Lord Voldemort and his followers, known as Death Eaters. One Quora user did ask a reasonable question, if you think asking why people don't murder more frequently in the wizarding world: "In Harry Potter, Avada Kedavra can immediately kill. Why didn't the death eaters use this spell only to kill their opponents?"

User Sahil Juneja stepped in right away, quoting Mad-Eye Moody, the Dark wizard-fighting Auror who teaches Hogwarts students about the Unforgivable Curses: "'Avada Kedavra's a curse that needs a powerful bit of magic behind it – you could all get your wands out now and point them at me and say the words, and I doubt I'd get so much as a nose-bleed. But that doesn't matter. I'm not here to teach you how to do it."