The Worst Episode Of Breaking Bad According To IMDb

Even amid the modern golden age of television, few shows are able to measure up to the sterling reputation that "Breaking Bad" has. A series that manages to be both brutally intense and absurdly funny, the AMC crime drama was just as riveting in its final season as it was when the premise was still new and fresh.

However, even a show as consistently impeccable as "Breaking Bad" has to have lesser efforts in its catalog. "Fly" is probably the most notorious episode in the entire series regarding its place in the story. Set during a tense build-up between Walter White (Bryan Cranston), Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), and Gustavo Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), the episode feels starkly out of place with what else is going on at the tail end of Season 3.

This helps to explain its place at the bottom of IMDb's ranking of "Breaking Bad" episodes. A bottle episode, Season 3, Episode 10 ("Fly") centers on Walt's obsession with killing a fly that has contaminated his meth superlab. Still, while many rejected the farcical hour of Walt and Jesse coming up with increasingly ridiculous methods to kill off an insect, others saw it as a brilliant metaphor for Walt's obsession with control and his creeping suspicion that his cancer could be coming back.