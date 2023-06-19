What Happened To Jesse Pinkman After Breaking Bad?

Through five seasons of "Breaking Bad," fans watched as Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and his accomplice, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), built a meth empire from the ground up -– with disastrous consequences for both of them. By the time the series finale, "Felina," rolls around, Walt is wanted across the country and despised by his entire family, and Jesse is enslaved in a secret meth lab run by Jack Welker (Michael Bowen) and his gang of Neo-Nazis.

During "Felina," Walt ends up freeing Jesse after massacring Jack and his gang with a remote-activated machine gun. Jesse drives away in Todd Alquist's (Jesse Plemons) Chevrolet El Camino and his fate is left purposefully ambiguous as he rushes to freedom. Fans were given a more concrete explanation of Jesse's life after "Breaking Bad" with the Netflix original movie "El Camino," which picks up mere moments after the series finale.

In "El Camino," Jesse briefly hides out with lifelong friends Badger (Matt Jones) and Skinny Pete (Charles Baker), but is forced to remain under the radar as the police are now searching for him. He attempts to sneak into Todd's apartment and steal his hidden cache of money, but is thwarted by a gang of like-minded criminals, led by Neil Kandy (Scott MacArthur). Jesse eventually wins his money back in a duel with Neil, killing him and another associate, before using that money to relocate with the help of the "Vacuum Salesman," Ed Galbraith (Robert Forster).