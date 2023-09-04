Whatever Happened To Hopscotch After Shark Tank?

Our kids are the future of the business and tech world, so it's crucial that their skills get honed in as early as possible. This is on the forefront of entrepreneur and tech developer Samantha John's mind, whose app Hopscotch has been setting kids on the road of success. Hopscotch allows kids to create high quality games and other programs that they can also sell. On top of honing in valuable business skills, users can also benefit from developing efficiency in coding, game design, animation, and other tools that could help them succeed in their future careers.

John initially didn't give much thought into learning coding until she partook in a computer science class in her final college year. Intrigued by the possibilities of this career path and noticing the lack of women working in the field, John aimed to find an accessible way of teaching kids how to get into programming. She and business partner Jocelyn Leavitt went through different concepts before landing on Hopscotch, which they officially launched in 2013. The app received 20,000 downloads within its debut week and John herself became heralded as a game changer in world of tech. She would be included on several notable lists, including BBC's 100 Women 2015 list, Business Insider's The 30 Most Important Women Under 30 In Tech, and Glamour Magazine's 35 Women Under 35 Who Are Changing the Tech Industry.

Hopscotch was looking to make a difference in the world, but there were hurdles on their path to growth, which led John to make an appearance on "Shark Tank."