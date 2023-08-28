Did Gran Turismo Really Beat Barbie At The Box Office? It's Complicated

Sony's Formula One-worthy maneuvering drew the attention of numerous box office analysts over the weekend, including The Hollywood Reporter's Pamela McClintock and Puck founding partner Matt Belloni, who pointed out (with varying degrees of snark) that "Gran Turismo" would have barely scraped past "Blue Beetle" on its debut number alone, much less surpassed an ever-persistent "Barbie."

While it would be disingenuous to claim that "Gran Turismo" was delayed solely to boost its opening box office numbers (the plan seems to have been to generate buzz from the previews, not just cash), it's arguably equally disingenuous (though entirely fair game) for Sony to present the film's opening cume with nine days of added fuel. On the other hand, it isn't hard to imagine that a "Barbie"-toppling opening will sound better than a mediocre debut to shareholders who are too concerned with the ramifications of the Hollywood shutdown to worry about a couple of weekends of previews.

