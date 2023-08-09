Gran Turismo Races Towards A Mediocre Debut - What Rotten Tomatoes Critics Are Saying

Hollywood has gotten much better at bringing video games to the screen in recent years. PlayStation Productions has been key to that success, too, with the studio's "The Last of Us" series for HBO gaining heaps of critical acclaim. Sadly, its latest adaptation, "Gran Turismo," hasn't been enjoying the same amount of love and positive feedback thus far. That said, the reviews haven't been overwhelmingly negative, either.

Neill Blomkamp's blockbuster centers around a teenage "Gran Turismo" player whose mastery of the games leads to him becoming a legitimate racecar driver. The film's promotional campaign claims that "Gran Turismo" is based on a true story, but that sense of realism hasn't impressed some critics. In fact, some of the naysayers believe that the movie lacks the fundamental humanity that informs stories inspired by real people.

As of this writing, "Gran Turismo" has a 58 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, revealing that the general critical response to the film has been mixed. With that in mind, let's see what the reviewers are saying about Blomkamp's latest flick before it races into theaters on August 25.