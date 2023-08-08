Gran Turismo Review: A Racing Biopic That Crashes And Burns

Most of the movie is taken up by this stereotypical sports movie narrative, but through the small details along the way, it's still an advertisement for what is frequently described by characters as not just a game, but a "realistic racing simulator." Take one early race at the academy where Jann's brakes fail, causing an accident — he's proven right in his assessment that he wasn't at fault because he has extensive engineering knowledge through playing "Gran Turismo."

It's a bizarre moment designed to prove any characters who believe he should have studied and trained in the relevant fields wrong, showing that all you need to do to succeed behind the wheel is to be skilled with a console controller, and reaffirming to any budding drivers in the audience that by picking up the game themselves, they could have a similar career path. Even when he loses races, he makes a comeback shortly afterward by relearning the lessons from the game, imagining he's back on the virtual racetrack so he can glide ahead of rivals who would be embarrassed to be seen with a PlayStation (it's telling that we never see who comes first in each major race, just who comes directly behind him as he gets to record third or fourth place finishes). He performs best when he remembers what the "racing simulator" taught him — extensive product placement for video games doesn't come more shameless than this.

To visualize how Jann is only a success because of his video game obsession, Blomkamp transforms each racing track with the iconography of the "Gran Turismo" games — an arrow above his vehicle stating where he is in the leaderboard at any given moment, for example. But this fails to hide that the filmmaker can't even bring these races to life with the same effectiveness as the game itself, due to intensive, fast-paced editing that has no grasp on the geography of each track; we frequently jump forward to new locations in every cut from the driver's seat. The film is so quick to get to the finish line in these sequences that it doesn't build the tension it needs.

As Jann starts racing in major competitions, Blomkamp goes overboard with awkward drone shots of spectators and different bends on the tracks. The editing is so frenetic that it can often be difficult to establish where in the race we are. This only becomes clear in the grand finale, at the Le Mans 24-hour race, and that's largely because it follows a narrative trajectory identical to "Ford v Ferrari" — if it weren't for seeing that film, the route would be as incomprehensible as every other racing sequence here. There's a way to make racing cinematic and understandable to the viewer through editing without the need to resort to the boring choice of mimicking the game's driver's-seat POV. Blomkamp seems invested in making his races visually stylish rather than coherent.

I suspect audiences will be less harsh on "Gran Turismo" than me; it hits all the stereotypical underdog sports movie beats that have traditionally made for the genre's most successful crowd-pleasers. But it was much harder for me to overlook the film's shamelessly corporate nature than I expected — an embarrassing low point in a year already infamous for the number of barely concealed commercials that have wound up on our screens.

"Gran Turismo" arrives in theaters on August 25.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the film being covered here wouldn't exist.