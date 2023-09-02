Cillian Murphy Connected With Oppenheimer By Watching These Two Unrelated Films

Though Hollywood has made decades of attempts to bring the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer to life, those films apparently weren't at the forefront of actor Cillian Murphy's mind while he prepared to play the famous American physicist in Christopher Nolan's historical drama "Oppenheimer." In fact, the two films that helped him connect with his work the most had nothing at all to do with Oppenheimer, the atomic bomb, or even World War II.

Instead, seemingly to understand the specific tone, pace, and grand scale "Oppenheimer" hoped to capture, Murphy told the Independent that he looked to two classic films: "Lawrence of Arabia" and "Amadeus." The former — a critically acclaimed three-and-a-half hour historical and biographical epic directed by legendary British filmmaker David Lean — helped Murphy interpret "the scale and the life-story aspect" of covering Oppenheimer's 30-year journey from troubled student to scientific legend to political pariah.

But while "Lawrence" gave Murphy the outlines of "Oppenheimer's" bigger picture, "Amadeus" provided the texture of a few brushstrokes. Through the bitter (and almost entirely fictitious) rivalry between Antonio Salieri (F. Murray Abraham) and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Tom Hulce), Murphy better understood how Oppenheimer's rivalry with AEC chairman Lewis Strauss (played by haunting post-Marvel Robert Downey Jr.) could appear on screen. Of course, it's unlikely "Oppenheimer" provided Murphy his first encounter with either film, as he has long teased an eclectic knowledge and appreciation of classic cinema.