The Untold Truth Of The Big Lebowski

In 1998, Joel and Ethan Coen released one of their strangest, funniest, and most beloved films. "The Big Lebowski" didn't do well when it was first released – which isn't unusual for a Coen Brothers movie – but it didn't take long for it to become a cult classic. The film features eccentric characters that run the gamut from relatively unusual to completely outrageous. Some are nihilists, while others are blowhards who think the world revolves around them. And at the center of them all is the Dude.

The enigmatic protagonist is propelled through an adventure he'd rather sit out, and of course, hilarity ensues. The film is surreal in places and is elevated by idiosyncratic dialogue that captivates and confounds. "The Big Lebowski" is a genuinely unusual and unique film, and it's no surprise that the movie achieved cult status, and is still beloved by many.

Like any Coen Brothers film, "The Big Lebowski" has a ton of interesting behind-the-scenes details that make it even more fascinating. These are the secrets behind the making of "The Big Lebowski," and how they all came together to produce a fantastic — if unusual — movie that stands the test of time.