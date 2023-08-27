Elves Or Numenor? Rings Of Power S2 Leak Reveals Show May Be At A Crossroads

Amazon Prime Video's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has taken on the gargantuan task of bringing J.R.R. Tolkien's Second Age stories to life. For a little perspective, "The Lord of the Rings" takes place in a matter of months at the end of the three-thousand-year-long Third Age. In comparison, "Rings of Power" smooshes the multi-thousand-year-long Second Age into a single, massive story using Tolkien's unfinished notes, much of which was published posthumously.

In other words, the show is taking on a story much bigger than "The Lord of the Rings." Sure, they have five eight-hour seasons to get the job done, which is much more than even the impressively enormous run-time of the extended editions of Peter Jackson's films. Still, there's no doubt that "Rings of Power" is facing an uphill battle when it comes to fitting all of its storylines into, well, its story — and it seems the pressure to get everything in there may already be building in Season 2.

According to a recent leak from fan site Fellowship of Fans, "Rings of Power" is allegedly having trouble choosing which parts of their multi-faceted story to focus on in Season 2. The rumor claims that anonymous sources "close to the situation" have informed the site's team that there is a battle brewing, not just on screen, but between the editors and the producers of Season 2. The sticking point? Whether they should cut out more content from the storylines of the Númenóreans or the Elves.