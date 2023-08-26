The Price Is Right Host Drew Carey Posts Loving Tribute To His Predecessor Bob Barker

People around the world were saddened to learn on Saturday that Bob Barker, former host of "The Price is Right," has died at the age of 99. One of the most well-known and revered personalities in American television history, Barker famously hosted CBS' "The Price is Right" for over 30 years. Before that, he similarly hosted "Truth or Consequences" from 1956 to 1975. Unlike that latter series, though, "The Price is Right" is still on the air. Indeed, when Barker stepped away from the game show in 2007, comedian and former "Whose Line is it Anyway?" host Drew Carey accepted the unenviable job of taking over for his predecessor.

With that in mind, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise to learn that Carey is one of several celebrities who has taken to social media today to pay tribute to Barker. On Twitter, Carey not only shouted out Barker's impact on "The Price is Right" but also the entertainment legend's noteworthy efforts to promote and protect animals' rights around the world. As part of his attempts to do that, Barker famously developed his signature TV catchphrase and "Price is Right" sign-off: "Help control the pet population, have your pets spayed or neutered."

"Very sad day for the 'Price Is Right family,' and animal lovers all over the world," Carey wrote. "There hasn't been a day on set that I didn't think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever." The host finished his tweet, adding, "We love you."