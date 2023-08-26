The Price Is Right Host Drew Carey Posts Loving Tribute To His Predecessor Bob Barker
People around the world were saddened to learn on Saturday that Bob Barker, former host of "The Price is Right," has died at the age of 99. One of the most well-known and revered personalities in American television history, Barker famously hosted CBS' "The Price is Right" for over 30 years. Before that, he similarly hosted "Truth or Consequences" from 1956 to 1975. Unlike that latter series, though, "The Price is Right" is still on the air. Indeed, when Barker stepped away from the game show in 2007, comedian and former "Whose Line is it Anyway?" host Drew Carey accepted the unenviable job of taking over for his predecessor.
With that in mind, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise to learn that Carey is one of several celebrities who has taken to social media today to pay tribute to Barker. On Twitter, Carey not only shouted out Barker's impact on "The Price is Right" but also the entertainment legend's noteworthy efforts to promote and protect animals' rights around the world. As part of his attempts to do that, Barker famously developed his signature TV catchphrase and "Price is Right" sign-off: "Help control the pet population, have your pets spayed or neutered."
"Very sad day for the 'Price Is Right family,' and animal lovers all over the world," Carey wrote. "There hasn't been a day on set that I didn't think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever." The host finished his tweet, adding, "We love you."
Bob Barker made an indelible mark on the entertainment and animal rights industries
While Drew Carey has helped keep "The Price is Right" on the air, no one would deny that Bob Barker made an unmatchable mark on the series as its first and longtime host. It's for that reason, in fact, that Carey has gone out of his way to pay tribute to Barker in the years since he took over for the legend. For proof of that, look no further than Barker's iconic sign-off, which Carey has continued to say at the end of every episode of "The Price is Right."
Carey, notably, isn't the only prominent person who has taken the time to publicly mourn Barker's passing. Adam Sandler penned a tribute to Barker on social media, and PETA President Ingrid Newkirk posted a statement about the longtime "Price is Right" host's death, calling him a "national animal rights treasure." The more time passes, the more tributes will likely pour in for Barker. Such is the magnitude of the impact he made on the lives of millions of TV viewers over the course of his storied career.
In addition to his animal rights efforts and his hosting stints on "Truth or Consequences" and "The Price is Right," Barker is, perhaps, best known for his cameo in Sandler's "Happy Gilmore," in which he plays a version of himself who gets into a hilariously brutal fight with the film's rageful hockey-player-turned-professional-golfer. As Carey's tribute notes, he will be missed.