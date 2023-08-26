Adam Sandler's Bob Barker Tribute Will Have You Reaching For The Tissues
Adam Sandler is mourning Bob Barker.
TMZ says that Barker, aged 99, died at home from natural causes. Best known for hosting "The Price is Right," Barker's legacy is impossible to describe. A television fixture, Barker continued to reinvent himself, constantly challenging himself throughout his career. Beyond gracing the small screen for decades, Barker was a noted activist, advocating for animal rights throughout his career. While many will point to his television hosting duties as a highlight, some might just know Barker from his hilarious, crowd-pleasing appearance in Adam Sandler's "Happy Gilmore."
In the 1996 sports comedy film, Barker, who plays himself, fights the titular character (Sandler) after a golf match gone awry. Widely considered to be one of the most memorable cameo appearances of all time, Barker's brief appearance in "Happy Gilmore" is definitely a highlight in an already storied, diverse career. While Sandler and Barker despised each other on the silver screen, they had nothing but love for one another outside of the "Happy Gilmore" set. With Barker now gone, Sandler has taken to social media to mourn and pay tribute to his late friend, cementing their wholesome relationship forever.
"The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with," Sandler said about his "Happy Gilmore" costar on Twitter. "Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!" Sandler continued, sharing a variety of photos of the two together throughout the years. It's an emotional tribute to the American icon, one that will leave both fans of Sandler and Barker in tears.
Bob Barker and Adam Sandler were great friends
While audiences will forever remember Bob Barker's anger towards Adam Sandler in "Happy Gilmore," fans should know that the two absolutely adored one another. While their friendship is iconic, there's a chance the two would have never crossed paths. During a conversation with Dan Patrick, Sandler revealed that Barker wasn't the first choice for the now iconic "Happy Gilmore" scene. Initially, the role was written for Ed McMahon. "I remember being so young and cocky then that we would literally say when we sent it to Ed McMahon, we thought, 'Of course he's going to do it. It would be good for him. It'd be good for his career to be in a movie with me and get in a fistfight,'" Sandler said.
Of course, McMahon wasn't interested in sparring with Happy Gilmore and the role went to Bob Barker. Thanks to McMahon's rejection, fans have been privileged enough to see glimpses of one of the most wholesome celebrity friendships. For their hilarious fight, the two managed to take home an MTV Movie Award for Best Fight. Sandler and Barker kept up even after the "Happy Gilmore" cameo, crossing paths publically every few years.
In 2007, when Barker decided to call it curtains on his "The Price is Right" gig, Sandler appeared on television to personally pay tribute to Barker's storied career. While appearing on the game show, Sandler shared an intimate and hilarious poem he wrote for his friend. "Bob Barker, Bob Barker, such a huge part of our lives," Sandler's heartfelt poem reads. That wasn't the end of their on-screen appearances together, as the "Happy Gilmore" stars reunited in a hilarious sketch for Comedy Central's "Night of Too Many Stars," teaming up together to provide resources for those with autism.