Adam Sandler's Bob Barker Tribute Will Have You Reaching For The Tissues

Adam Sandler is mourning Bob Barker.

TMZ says that Barker, aged 99, died at home from natural causes. Best known for hosting "The Price is Right," Barker's legacy is impossible to describe. A television fixture, Barker continued to reinvent himself, constantly challenging himself throughout his career. Beyond gracing the small screen for decades, Barker was a noted activist, advocating for animal rights throughout his career. While many will point to his television hosting duties as a highlight, some might just know Barker from his hilarious, crowd-pleasing appearance in Adam Sandler's "Happy Gilmore."

In the 1996 sports comedy film, Barker, who plays himself, fights the titular character (Sandler) after a golf match gone awry. Widely considered to be one of the most memorable cameo appearances of all time, Barker's brief appearance in "Happy Gilmore" is definitely a highlight in an already storied, diverse career. While Sandler and Barker despised each other on the silver screen, they had nothing but love for one another outside of the "Happy Gilmore" set. With Barker now gone, Sandler has taken to social media to mourn and pay tribute to his late friend, cementing their wholesome relationship forever.

"The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with," Sandler said about his "Happy Gilmore" costar on Twitter. "Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!" Sandler continued, sharing a variety of photos of the two together throughout the years. It's an emotional tribute to the American icon, one that will leave both fans of Sandler and Barker in tears.