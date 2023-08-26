Bob Barker, Host Of The Price Is Right, Dead At 99
Bob Barker, longtime host of "The Price Is Right," has died at the age of 99 on August 26, 2023, TMZ is reporting. Throughout his career, Barker won an astonishing 14 Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding game show host. He also received a lifetime achievement award from the Daytime Emmys in 1995.
A spokesperson for Barker reported the news to TMZ. Barker is said to have died at his home of natural causes. NBC News reports that Roger Neal, a publicist for Barker, said in a statement, "It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World's Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us."
In addition to his work as a game show host, Barker was also known as a passionate advocate for animal rights who ended each episode of "The Price Is Right" with a reminder to viewers to have their pets spayed or neutered. Throughout his career, he brought joy and comfort to millions.
Bob Barker brought joy into people's homes for over 50 years
Robert Barker was born on December 12, 1923, in Darrington, Washington. After serving in the United States Navy Reserve during World War II, he began a broadcasting career, which led to him receiving his own radio show, "The Bob Barker Show," in Burbank, California. As Barker details in his memoir "Priceless Memories," his voice soon caught the attention of game show producer Ralph Edwards, who wanted to hire Barker for "Truth or Consequences." He led the show from 1956 to 1975. In 1972, Barker was also tapped to host "The Price Is Right," and he maintained that position until his retirement in 2007.
In an interview with People in 2021, Barker was asked what he enjoyed most about hosting the game show for so many years, to which he quickly responded, "The money, of course!" He then clarified, "All kidding aside, there was much to love. I had the pleasure of working with a dedicated and talented cast and crew for 35 great years. Particularly close to my heart was the ability our vast popularity gave me to remind our entire audience daily about the importance of spaying and neutering your pets."
Bob Barker didn't just entertain millions. He helped to make the world a better place for humans and animals alike. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and fans.