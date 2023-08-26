Bob Barker, Host Of The Price Is Right, Dead At 99

Bob Barker, longtime host of "The Price Is Right," has died at the age of 99 on August 26, 2023, TMZ is reporting. Throughout his career, Barker won an astonishing 14 Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding game show host. He also received a lifetime achievement award from the Daytime Emmys in 1995.

A spokesperson for Barker reported the news to TMZ. Barker is said to have died at his home of natural causes. NBC News reports that Roger Neal, a publicist for Barker, said in a statement, "It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World's Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us."

In addition to his work as a game show host, Barker was also known as a passionate advocate for animal rights who ended each episode of "The Price Is Right" with a reminder to viewers to have their pets spayed or neutered. Throughout his career, he brought joy and comfort to millions.