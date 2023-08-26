Deleted Heavyweights Scenes Left On The Cutting Room Floor

"I'm Perkisizing, Tony!" "Heavyweights" is one of those movies that you just have to see to believe. Directed by "The Mighty Ducks" legend Steven Brill from a screenplay co-penned by him and a pre-"Freaks and Geeks" Judd Apatow, this Disney delight was a box office bomb upon its theatrical release, with poor critical reviews to boot. But it quickly found new life through airing on the Disney Channel and home video releases. Nearly 30 years later, "Heavyweights" is loved by fans everywhere, who consider it one of Disney's best '90s-era comedies.

The film stars Ben Stiller as Tony Perkis, a "fitness guru" who purchases a weight loss camp for young boys the very summer that newcomer Gerry Garner (Aaron Schwartz) arrives at camp. As Gerry and Tony go head-to-head at Camp Hope, hilarity ensues. Despite being a commercial failure, "Heavyweights" was eventually released on Blu-ray with a treasure trove of special features, most notably a batch of deleted and extended scenes that add up to the film's actual runtime.

While some of this added material was understandably cut out, most of it is comedy gold worthy of the light of day. Thankfully, Disney hasn't completely buried this movie and continues to include it as part of its vast Disney+ catalog. With so much additional content to pull from, we're here to tell you what you need to know about the deleted and extended scenes from "Heavyweights."