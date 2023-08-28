Google Barbie Commercial: Who Is Meg Stalter & Has She Been In Anything Else?

There's a new Barbie in town — sort of.

Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" continues to be the gift that keeps on giving. The Oscar-nominated creative managed to defy all odds when she debuted "Barbie" early this year, turning the Mattel doll's first live-action cinematic outing into a bonafide box office success. To date, the film has grossed over $1.2 billion and is on track to be the highest-grossing project of 2023. Besides being a critical juggernaut — audiences and critics continue to swoon over Gerwig's latest, the film's success, at least partially, is related to its virality and marketing.

Yes, "Barbenheimer" had an effect on the film's cultural and financial success, but it's important to acknowledge the efforts of the marketing gurus behind "Barbie." To make the film as enticing as ever, the creative team behind "Barbie" worked endlessly with other brands to create relevant, exciting promotional tie-ins. Fans of the larger "Barbie" franchise can now find the character everywhere they go... making the character a true capitalistic icon that we just can't help but root for.

Head to your local mall (or digital storefront) and there's "Barbie" Crocs, a "Barbie"-themed line of outfits from Gap, and even a "Barbie" Xbox. Wherever there is a brand, Gerwig's "Barbie" is attached to it, one way or another. While some tie-ins completely make sense, like "Barbie"-themed clothes, others can come off as a bit out of left-field, like the film's commercial with Google, the tech conglomerate.

There's a chance you've seen the tech giant's fascinating advertisement which features a Barbie hyping up Google's Lens product, which allows users to identify objects, make translations, and more using image recognition. It's a hilarious commercial that peels back the layers of Barbieland, and its residents, including Meg Stalter, who stars as the now-iconic Google Barbie.