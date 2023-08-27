The Rookie: What Happens To Brandon Routh's Doug Stanton?

Brandon Routh is best known for his charming demeanor, disarming smile, and perfectly coiffed black hair, which made him the perfect choice to portray superheroes like Clark Kent/Superman and Ray Palmer/The Atom. However, he has another side of that charm, and he was able to use it in a manipulative way to portray the villainous Doug Stanton in a recurring role on ABC's "The Rookie." While Stanton is a slippery racist who has been able to avoid detection and discipline, the members of LAPD's Mid-Wilshire precinct are able to get him his comeuppance.

"The Rookie" has been another TV hit for veterans Nathan Fillion ("Firefly," "Castle") and Richard T. Jones ("Narcos," "Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles") and has been a stellar installment for other stars, like Shawn Ashmore ("X-Men" franchise) and Jenna Dewan ("Supergirl," "Take the Lead"). But the steady diet of villains has made the series more relatable than others due to their existence both in front of and behind the badge.

While Nick Armstrong (Harold Perrineau) is a more overt villain by being a corrupt detective who frames Officer Nolan (Fillion), Routh's Stanton is more shrouded in contentious ideals that see him profiling people of color and even getting close to police brutality before the interference of Jackson West (Titus Makin Jr.). Armstrong is a primary villain in the early seasons, but with only five episodes, Stanton becomes one of the more vicious villains in the series due to the real-world danger he represents.