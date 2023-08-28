The Boys: Is Patrick Schwarzenegger's Gen V Character Joining The Seven?

Of all of the franchises that have been launched through Prime Video, "The Boys" is arguably the biggest. However, the series, which is based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis, appears to be succeeding by doing the opposite of what most superhero stories are doing.

With grim humor, nasty gore, and a world where nothing is off limits, the series has redefined what superhero stories can be. Now, the second spinoff from "The Boys," "Gen V," is here to take things even further. And one of its heroes may even be joining The Seven if the official character descriptions from Amazon Studios are to be believed.

Patrick Schwarzenegger is set to play Luke Riordan, a.k.a. Golden Boy, on "Gen V," and his bio contains this juicy nugget of key information: "He is a senior at Godolkin University and is in the top rank, having the brightest prospects of joining The Seven." However, considering who is in The Seven, that might not be the best compliment an up-and-comer in this world can receive.