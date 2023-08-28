The Boys: Is Patrick Schwarzenegger's Gen V Character Joining The Seven?
Of all of the franchises that have been launched through Prime Video, "The Boys" is arguably the biggest. However, the series, which is based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis, appears to be succeeding by doing the opposite of what most superhero stories are doing.
With grim humor, nasty gore, and a world where nothing is off limits, the series has redefined what superhero stories can be. Now, the second spinoff from "The Boys," "Gen V," is here to take things even further. And one of its heroes may even be joining The Seven if the official character descriptions from Amazon Studios are to be believed.
Patrick Schwarzenegger is set to play Luke Riordan, a.k.a. Golden Boy, on "Gen V," and his bio contains this juicy nugget of key information: "He is a senior at Godolkin University and is in the top rank, having the brightest prospects of joining The Seven." However, considering who is in The Seven, that might not be the best compliment an up-and-comer in this world can receive.
There is one other Gen V character vying for a top spot
While The Seven have been able to count members like Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligot) among their ranks, genuinely good heroes like them are the outliers of The Seven, which is why they're no longer members of the superhero team.
Still, with both of them gone, that does open up a couple of slots in The Seven for the best and brightest of Golodkin University in this new series. However, as noted in the "Gen V" trailer, central protagonist Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) is also aiming for one of the top spots. After all, she says herself that she will be the "first Black woman in The Seven."
All the same, with two top spots open, the duo doesn't necessarily have to be at each other's throats for an open slot. This being the world of "The Boys," though, things are unlikely to be that cordial. Furthermore, with a murder mystery being central to the plot of "Gen V," chances are the bodies of main cast members could start stacking up during the first season of the new series, up to and including the above-mentioned characters.