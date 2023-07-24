Gen V Trailer: Small Details, Breakdown, And Big Reveals

While Prime Video had a hard road ahead of it when it first emerged as a competitor to Netflix, incredible original series like "The Boys" have helped the streamer to become one of the best services out there. Smartly, Amazon Studios has doubled down on the success of the superhero subversion series with shows like "Invincible" and spin-offs of "The Boys" like "Diabolical" and "Gen V."

In fact, the latter series, which is set to premiere on Prime Video on September 29, 2023, just dropped a fresh new trailer. The latest look at "Gen V" shows us just how insane college life can be when the entire campus is packed with superpowered kids fresh off of the hormone-fueled highs of their teenage years.

The new "Gen V" trailer features a few returning faces from "The Boys," a cavalcade of new powersets being showcased throughout, and what looks like even more deep, dark conspiracies that will help to flesh out the universe of the franchise. Luckily, if you don't happen to have the time to rewatch the trailer over and over, our eagle-eyed writers have parsed out all of the tiny details that we noticed in the new trailer, and we'll be laying them all out just for you.