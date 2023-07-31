Barbie Cast Reveals How They Played With Their Barbies, And It Gets Odd

Throughout "Barbie," we're reminded, every so often, that despite the chasm between Barbie Land and the real world, people in the real world can influence what happens in Barbie Land. Considering that this is exactly what leads to Stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie) experiencing a very unexpected existential crisis, it makes sense that, in the lead-up to the film's release, some of its stars opened up about how they played with their own real Barbies.

Sitting down with Fandango for their Big Ticket interview, Kate McKinnon, who plays Weird Barbie in the movie, said, "I witnessed my sister and her friends do some stuff, with those Barbies, and I think we all did... it's imagination, it's a way of expressing your innermost desires, and things that you're exploring about yourself and about the world – it's a very good tool for children to have." Her co-star, Issa Rae, who portrays President Barbie, said she and her sister got pretty dark when it came to their treatment of their own Barbie dolls: "It was a tool of aggression too – like my sister had a My Size Barbie, and I don't know what it was but because maybe it was like, close to our size, we f***ed that Barbie up!"

Robbie, for her part, got philosophical about the whole thing, thinking about the larger implications of and critiques directed at Barbie as a concept. "Isn't it so crazy – humans are just so weird," Robbie said. They made a doll, and then they got mad at the doll. We're not going like 'oh, here's the things we should do better in the world,' we're kinda like 'Mm! You're doing this wrong and you're doing this wrong and you're doing this wrong!' It's a plastic doll, and we made it!"