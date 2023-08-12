Barbie: One Of Ryan Gosling's Body Parts Isn't Ken Doll-Accurate For A Good Reason

It's his hair. Not anything else — it's his hair.

According to an article in Allure by Kirbie Johnson, who also posted about the piece on Instagram, Ken's hair in the "Barbie" movie doesn't look like a typical Ken doll's hair for a reason. If you've ever come across a Ken doll in the wild, you might recall that they're usually brunette or a slightly sandier hue than the bleach-blonde look Ryan Gosling rocks in Greta Gerwig's movie. Johnson spoke to both Marie Larkin, Gosling's hairstylist, and Ivana Primorac, the movie's makeup and hair designer, and got to the bottom of this hair color mystery.

"I was at [Ryan's] house, and we're talking about what looks we were gonna do," Larkin told Johnson. "He said that he wanted to look like Robert Redford and he gave me some photos." Apparently, Gosling provided some photos of Redford from his starring role in "The Way We Were" rather than the darker hair he usually sported. Then, another challenge presented itself: Gosling doesn't love acting with wigs, worried that they'll put distance between him and his performances. "We got the wig process rolling in London, but he is not a big fan of wigs," Larkin said. "So one day he came in, and he said, 'I know, let's do this, let's bleach my hair.'

"I can't imagine him now looking like anything else," Primorac said of Gosling's look. "Robert Redford is such an iconic [actor], and he looks so handsome. I think, now, Robert Redford is not doll-like enough."

"It was all really driven by the incredible artist that Ryan is, pushing it and trying it with Marie and his team," she concluded.