And Just Like That S2 Reconnects Carrie With A SATC Flame - But Fans Are Divided

"And Just Like That"... Carrie Bradshaw reunited with her ex. It's no secret that in the upcoming second season of Max's "Sex and the City" sequel, Sarah Jessica Parker's character reunites with Aidan Shaw (John Corbett), the hunky furniture maker whom she leaves broken-hearted after cheating on him with Mr. Big (Chris Noth) in the original HBO series.

In the season 6 episode "To Market, To Market,"fans find out that Aidan married a woman named Kathy and they had a baby boy named Tate. By the time the second SATC movie rolls around in 2010, Carrie is married to Big, but she runs into Aidan during a girls' trip to Abu Dhabi. Aidan reveals he is still married and has two more sons,Homer and Wyatt. The former lovers later steal a kiss, then immediately regret it.

A lot has changed since then — at least for Carrie. In the first season of "And Just Like That," Big dies suddenly. Now, ahead of season 2, photos of Carrie and Aidan together once again have already been leaked on social media and some fans are not happy. On Instagram, some commenters expressed their hope that the reunion is just a dream. Meanwhile, others said Aidan deserves better. "I hate it. Why would we want this? Didn't he have a wife and kids?" one viewer asked. And others don't understand why Carrie can't meet any new guys. "Do no other men exist besides Big and Aidan?" one fan asked.