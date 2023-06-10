And Just Like That: Why Miranda 'Had To Explode' In Season 1

In the Variety interview, Michael Patrick King explained Miranda's explosive arc, noting that her decision to move to LA with Che is quite risky, considering that Che admits that they're a narcissist in the same conversation where she asks Miranda to move with them. But, to Miranda, it doesn't matter because she knows she loves Che.

King said, "A standup comic is right there, saying they love you, and then saying, 'I'm a f***ing narcissist!' Miranda is following her heart, something, quite frankly, that Carrie did for six seasons on 'Sex and the City.'" Namely, King thinks that Miranda's relationship with Che echoes Carrie's relationship with Big (Chris Noth), given that Carrie continued to be drawn to Big despite it being very unclear whether or not Big was capable of settling down with her.

"[Carrie] just followed her heart, and she was banged up and damaged along the way. And for some reason, people were with her — because they believe Sarah Jessica as Carrie is smart and knows stuff," King continued.

Overall, King thinks it's important to show all sides of Miranda, even the ones that may make viewers uncomfortable or come as a surprise. He concluded, "There's an unhinged impulsiveness to Miranda leaping that I think will make people nervous. The most important thing that we did say for Miranda, and it was a great struggle in the writing room, was, 'Am I not allowed to change? And then change back again if I feel like it?'"