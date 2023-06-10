And Just Like That: Why Miranda 'Had To Explode' In Season 1
"And Just Like That" — the "Sex and the City" revival series — showed a different side of Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) than "SATC" fans were used to. While Miranda in "Sex and the City" was always the practical one, Miranda in "And Just Like That" upended her life after falling for Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), the nonbinary comedian that Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) co-hosted a podcast with. It's only after their romance begins that Che learns that Miranda is not in an open marriage — rather, her husband Steve (David Eigenberg) is completely oblivious not only to Miranda's infidelity but to the fact that she's unhappy. By the end of the series, Miranda has ended her marriage and turned down a prestigious internship to move to Los Angeles with Che.
According to "And Just Like That" creator and showrunner Michael Patrick King, Miranda's upheaval was essential to the season. Speaking to Variety, when he was coming up with the ideas for "And Just Like That," there was one thing he knew for sure: "Miranda had to explode." King continued, "Miranda's never, ever been swept away by anything — so we thought it would be interesting if she was."
King says Miranda's journey echoes Carrie's in SATC
In the Variety interview, Michael Patrick King explained Miranda's explosive arc, noting that her decision to move to LA with Che is quite risky, considering that Che admits that they're a narcissist in the same conversation where she asks Miranda to move with them. But, to Miranda, it doesn't matter because she knows she loves Che.
King said, "A standup comic is right there, saying they love you, and then saying, 'I'm a f***ing narcissist!' Miranda is following her heart, something, quite frankly, that Carrie did for six seasons on 'Sex and the City.'" Namely, King thinks that Miranda's relationship with Che echoes Carrie's relationship with Big (Chris Noth), given that Carrie continued to be drawn to Big despite it being very unclear whether or not Big was capable of settling down with her.
"[Carrie] just followed her heart, and she was banged up and damaged along the way. And for some reason, people were with her — because they believe Sarah Jessica as Carrie is smart and knows stuff," King continued.
Overall, King thinks it's important to show all sides of Miranda, even the ones that may make viewers uncomfortable or come as a surprise. He concluded, "There's an unhinged impulsiveness to Miranda leaping that I think will make people nervous. The most important thing that we did say for Miranda, and it was a great struggle in the writing room, was, 'Am I not allowed to change? And then change back again if I feel like it?'"