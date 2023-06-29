And Just Like That: Kim Cattrall Confirms She's Done Playing Samantha

This likely isn't surprising, but Kim Cattrall has absolutely confirmed that after her cameo as Samantha Jones in the second season of "And Just Like That," she won't be returning again.

Speaking to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Today, Cattrall said she's finished with the "Sex and the City" revival after this highly anticipated cameo. "This is as far as I'm going to go," she said to the host. However, she went on to say that she'll always hold Samantha Jones near and dear to her heart: "I don't think I'll ever say goodbye to Samantha. She's like a lot of other characters that I've done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much, and I'm so appreciative of her."

Cattrall also scored a win by having Patricia Field, the original stylist for "Sex and the City," come back to find her outfit for the cameo. ""One of the things that I wanted was always to have Pat Field style me," Cattrall said. "I said, 'I'm going back.' She said, 'People will be so happy! Make people happy. You're funny!'" Apparently, the duo "got a great freaking outfit" from Bergdorf Goodman, and Cattrall felt a familiar peace: "It felt like dipping my toe back in time and having a wonderful afternoon," Cattrall says. "And then a great martini!"