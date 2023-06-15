Steve Orlando's Iceman Is The Class Clown Who Uplifts Others - Exclusive Interview

Iceman feels like one of the more underrated X-men characters, not only due to the fact that he's one of the original characters, but also the fact his power levels as an Omega-level mutant are constantly evolving. What makes Iceman such an interesting character in your eyes?

The power is the power, and he certainly has it — I'll make no argument there. But I don't tend to gravitate to those characters for what they can do so much as who they are. In the case of Iceman, since "X-Men" # 1, he's been the class clown, and there's a lot that goes into that. Part of that is wanting to be a people pleaser, wanting to make people happy, and wanting to turn a bad situation or a stressful situation into a less stressful situation. Part of that is almost like a biological necessity to not follow the rules.

Those are things that I sympathize with, or rather, that I relate to. The nice thing about that is that it's fun when Iceman is making jokes in class, but as the world comes to be even more aggressive toward mutants than ever before and rules start to include what mutants can and can't do — well, Iceman is still Iceman. If you tell him he's not allowed to do something, he's going to want to do it three times as much as before you said that.

Marvel Comics

In the "Iceman" book, that was the appeal to me, because now it is more dangerous than ever for Iceman to step out into the street as a mutant. That only makes him want to do it more. That only makes him want to spit in the face of that authority more. That's been the appeal to me. It plays out once again in a very different way from a character than ... well, it'll be crazy to say, but it plays out in a very different way than Cassandra Nova. What's similar is that they're not just going to do what they're told, and they're going to sometimes say and do the things we wish we could do if we were a little more uninhibited.

Of course, Iceman is a hero through and through. He's not the woman that killed millions of mutants. But what I find appealing, and the appeal of characters like both of those, is that they say the thing that maybe we as people wouldn't say. They do the thing that we as people maybe wouldn't do. The nice thing about "Fall of X" is that it only shines an even brighter — probably the brightest — spotlight on Iceman's heroism and what makes him unique.

That goes all the way back to his first appearance because when you're a class clown, you're really trying to uplift other people. From the start, he's a person who puts others first. That's the recipe for a hero, especially as tensions increase exponentially going into "Fall of X" when it comes to meeting mutant-kind.