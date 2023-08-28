Shark Tank: Why You Should Avoid Anna & Samantha Martin's Keto Pills At All Cost

Whether or not they score a deal, "Shark Tank" entrepreneurs deserve props for at least putting in the work to get their business featured on the show. But others prefer taking the easy route, as was the case for a weight loss brand that went out of its way to trick fans into believing that their "Shark Tank" deal was one for the record books.

Sisters Anna and Samantha Martin's pitch was for their weight loss supplement Slim Fit 180, a keto-based diet pill that could allegedly help users lose as much as 97 pounds in two months. The sharks were supposedly left stunned by their product, calling it "the greatest step forward in weight-loss history" and even giving the team a standing ovation. Each investor put in $1.3 million for 25% of the business, and the segment itself was said to be the most-watched in "Shark Tank" history.

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to realize how phony these claims are. A quick internet search will find that no such "Shark Tank" pitch exists, with the scammers using photos of past contestants such as Tippi Toes' Megan Reilly and Sarah Nuse to pass off as the alleged Martin sisters. The company's deceptive tactics have extended to fake celebrity endorsements, before-and-after weight loss photos, and press releases from invalid websites.

It appears that Slim Fit 180, which was rebranded to XSlim Keto+ACV Gummies, has been anything but effective. Reviews on Amazon largely call the item a waste of money that didn't help them in the slightest. It feels wrong that such slimy maneuvers go unpunished, but the sharks are fighting to change that.