Goodbye Riverdale, Hello Rivervale - Where The Archie Comics' Universe Should Go Next

"Riverdale" and its propensity for jumping the shark is what makes the series one of the most fascinating works of art to ever grace the screen. Once upon a time, it was a humble teen drama about serial killers, mobsters, gargoyle kings, biker gangs, and the epic highs and lows of high school football. Over time, though, The CW's YA hit began weaving sci-fi, fantasy, and horror elements into the mix to establish itself as the poster child of gloriously ridiculous television.

Season 6's "Rivervale" storyline — a miniseries-within-the-series — was a major turning point for "Riverdale" going truly off the rails. These episodes take place in the titular supernatural parallel universe that's home to ghosts, witches, Lucifer, and Maple Maiden goddesses. There are no rules in the town of Rivervale, and that's why it deserves to be the main setting of a future Archie Universe TV show.

Of course, "Riverdale" has covered spooky concepts outside of the "Rivervale" storyline. The rest of Season 6 centers around the town's battle with a sorcerer named Percival Pickens (Chris O'Shea), who sets out to build a ghostly railroad, raise the dead, and unleash Biblical plagues in the main universe. Season 7, meanwhile, sees the gang travel back to 1955 and forget their old memories.

"Riverdale" has certainly embraced the fantastical, but an entire show set in Rivervale would open the door to a wider realm of supernatural storytelling possibilities.

The good news, however, is that the Archie Comics universe is full of stories about ghosts, ghouls, aliens, and other monsters. The Archie Horror imprint is particularly riveting, and that's where the next Archieverse TV series should turn to for inspiration. Furthermore, a series of this ilk could pave the way for some interesting crossover events that fans want to see.