Riverdale Season 8 - Will It Ever Happen?

Prior to "Riverdale" Season 7, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that he was open to the prospect of the YA drama continuing beyond its planned finale date. While speaking to Decider, he said that "Riverdale" can still do more with its characters while exploring different genres. Since then, however, he's come to the realization that the Season 7 finale is the ideal swansong for the series.

In an interview with Digital Spy, the showrunner admitted that he was sad to see "Riverdale" come to an end. However, he's grateful that the series had a long run and got to conclude on its terms. "Honestly, I feel like... you know, we'll have had seven seasons," he said. "Truly, I think it was bittersweet. I think we were all anticipating it, we thought that seven would be it."

These bittersweet feelings were echoed by Lili Reinhart, who plays the booksmart detective Betty Cooper. The "Riverdale" star told Vulture that she's grateful she and the other cast members had a job on a show that surpassed 100 episodes, stating that they might never be part of something this successful ever again.

The general consensus among the cast members is that they're fortunate to have been part of "Riverdale," but they're looking forward to the next chapters of their respective careers. This is certainly the case for Camila Mendes, who told InStyle that she doesn't want to be synonymous with playing Veronica Lodge. "I want to have other things under my belt," she said. "I don't want it to just be Riverdale."