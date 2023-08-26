Rebel Moon: Who Is The Spider-Woman & What Does She Look Like In Real Life?

Now that a fancy new trailer has given us our first real look into Zack Snyder's sci-fi epic, "Rebel Moon," there is plenty for viewers to parse out and extrapolate on as we wait for the December release date to arrive at last. From griffin-like creatures to Anthony Hopkins as a robot named Jimmy, there are a lot of details to unpack in our first look at the upcoming science fiction movie, but one of the most jarring is definitely the spider-woman who appears midway through.

If you didn't recognize the actor underneath that makeup and those prosthetics, you'll likely be happy to know that it is two-time Zack Snyder collaborator Jena Malone. The presence of her character, who is named Harmada, is one of the most significant details in the "Rebel Moon" trailer, and it looks like she will be a force to be reckoned with as well. The teaser shows her doing battle with a laser-sword-wielding woman called Nemesis (Bae Doona) and descending from the ceiling with a victim wrapped in her many legs. As for Malone herself, she's a successful performer who you may have seen in one of her many previous projects.