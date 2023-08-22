Rebel Moon: Zack Snyder's Sci-Fi Epic Debuts Dazzling First Trailer
In a Hollywood Reporter interview detailing his upcoming feature "Rebel Moon," director Zack Snyder explained that the film's origins date all the way back to 2012, at which point he was working on pitching an idea for the "Star Wars" franchise. That project has since become an original sci-fi epic titled "Rebel Moon," now slated for a Netflix premiere on December 22, 2023.
About a year out from the film's streaming service debut, Snyder gave fans an update about "Rebel Moon," revealing that its plot closely resembles that of Akira Kurosawa's classic "Seven Samurai" — an influence Snyder openly credits. Just as "Seven Samurai" is about a peasant village hiring a team of warriors to defend them from powerful bandits who routinely take significant portions of their crops, "Rebel Moon" is about an interstellar farming community trawling the galaxy for fighters to help fend off alien soldiers likewise demanding to be fed.
A first look at "Rebel Moon" in April of 2022 previewed lead Djimon Hounsou as army general Titus. Then, in January of 2023, Netflix included its first footage of the film in a sizzle reel showcasing its slate of 2023 original features. Now, with its release nearing ever closer, Netflix finally premiered its first trailer for Snyder's "Rebel Moon."
A big battle is brewing in the first trailer for Rebel Moon
Netflix's debut trailer for Zack Snyder's upcoming sci-fi epic "Rebel Moon" kicks off by introducing both sides of its central conflict. First, viewers witness how galactic tyrant Balisarius (Ed Skrein)'s soldiers terrorize a peaceful space colony, demanding that they give up some of their precious few resources. While in the short term the colonists must oblige, they send a woman named Kora (Sofia Boutella) to gather the strongest allies she can find to help defend the village.
Given that "Rebel Moon" pits a "Seven Samurai" inspired team of intergalactic fighters against an evil army to decide the fate of a space colony, its cast is sizable, encompassing members of all three of these factions. Featured in "Rebel Moon" are numerous big names, including Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, Cary Elwes, Jena Malone, Bae Doona, Corey Stoll, Cleopatra Coleman, Fra Fee, and even Anthony Hopkins as the voice of a robot named Jimmy.
Those interested can find out just how this epic battle shakes out when "Rebel Moon" premieres directly to Netflix on December 22, 2023.