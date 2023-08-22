Rebel Moon: Zack Snyder's Sci-Fi Epic Debuts Dazzling First Trailer

In a Hollywood Reporter interview detailing his upcoming feature "Rebel Moon," director Zack Snyder explained that the film's origins date all the way back to 2012, at which point he was working on pitching an idea for the "Star Wars" franchise. That project has since become an original sci-fi epic titled "Rebel Moon," now slated for a Netflix premiere on December 22, 2023.

About a year out from the film's streaming service debut, Snyder gave fans an update about "Rebel Moon," revealing that its plot closely resembles that of Akira Kurosawa's classic "Seven Samurai" — an influence Snyder openly credits. Just as "Seven Samurai" is about a peasant village hiring a team of warriors to defend them from powerful bandits who routinely take significant portions of their crops, "Rebel Moon" is about an interstellar farming community trawling the galaxy for fighters to help fend off alien soldiers likewise demanding to be fed.

A first look at "Rebel Moon" in April of 2022 previewed lead Djimon Hounsou as army general Titus. Then, in January of 2023, Netflix included its first footage of the film in a sizzle reel showcasing its slate of 2023 original features. Now, with its release nearing ever closer, Netflix finally premiered its first trailer for Snyder's "Rebel Moon."