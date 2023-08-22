Small Details You Missed In Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Trailer

Though Zack Snyder had a very eventful 2021 with both "Army of the Dead" and "Zack Snyder's Justice League" dropping, it's been a couple of years since we've seen anything concrete from the stylistic filmmaker. However, the action-packed new trailer for his latest film, "Rebel Moon," is here to help rectify this absence.

What began as a "Star Wars" project has now morphed into its own fully-fledged science fiction universe. This isn't just any sci-fi setting, though. This one's got monsters straight out of Greek mythology, spider ladies, and other, more "Star Wars" adjacent things like definitely-not-lightsabers and an empire of Nazi-like imperial troopers.

Snark aside, coming in at a full three minutes, there's plenty to unpack in the first trailer for "Rebel Moon." But then, that's why you've come to us. We've combed through the footage on display with the kind of obsession that only Zack Snyder fans can, and we're unpacking all the details we spotted in the trailer for this intense, imaginative, and ambitious new franchise.