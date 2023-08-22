Small Details You Missed In Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Trailer
Though Zack Snyder had a very eventful 2021 with both "Army of the Dead" and "Zack Snyder's Justice League" dropping, it's been a couple of years since we've seen anything concrete from the stylistic filmmaker. However, the action-packed new trailer for his latest film, "Rebel Moon," is here to help rectify this absence.
What began as a "Star Wars" project has now morphed into its own fully-fledged science fiction universe. This isn't just any sci-fi setting, though. This one's got monsters straight out of Greek mythology, spider ladies, and other, more "Star Wars" adjacent things like definitely-not-lightsabers and an empire of Nazi-like imperial troopers.
Snark aside, coming in at a full three minutes, there's plenty to unpack in the first trailer for "Rebel Moon." But then, that's why you've come to us. We've combed through the footage on display with the kind of obsession that only Zack Snyder fans can, and we're unpacking all the details we spotted in the trailer for this intense, imaginative, and ambitious new franchise.
Both Daarios from Game of Thrones star in Rebel Moon
It's no secret that Zack Snyder is one of the most in-demand creatives in Hollywood, and naturally, "Rebel Moon" is filled to the brim with a diverse array of talent. The upcoming film features familiar faces like Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, and the voice of the Oscar-winning Anthony Hopkins.
Fans of the director may not realize that his latest flick also happens to be one major "Game of Thrones" ... well, we can't exactly call it a reunion. "Rebel Moon" happens to feature both actors who played Daario Naharis on the iconic HBO series. The role of Daario was first portrayed by Ed Skrein, who audiences may remember from 2016's "Deadpool." Skrein's stint as Daario was ultimately cut short and the actor was replaced by Michiel Huisman. Huisman continued to play the nefarious mercenary until Season 6 of "Game of Thrones," when his love affair with Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) came to an end.
As fate would have it, both Daarios were hired for "Rebel Moon." In the upcoming Netflix sci-fi epic, audiences can see Skrein step into the shoes of the cruel Admiral Atticus Noble. While details are slim on the character, the first trailer makes it a point to show that Noble and his army are nothing to mess with. On the other hand, Huisman's Gunnar is siding with the good guys, joining Kora (Boutella) in the battle against the devious Imperium.
Hellenistic details abound in Snyder's sci-fi world
If you know anything about Zack Snyder, you know that he loves mythology. His vision of the DC universe centered around an interpretation of Superman and heroes like him as gods — beings with so much power and responsibility that they transcended the human experience. These mythic storytelling elements are present in other Snyder films like "Watchmen," "Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole," and most notably, "300."
It should come as no surprise, then, that "Rebel Moon" is rife with Hellenistic details and symbolism. The trailer shows a distinct aesthetic that pulls heavily from ancient Greece and the myths that surround it. There are giant stone statues; there are stone temples and what appears to be a colosseum of sorts; there's even a straight-up griffin, exchanging the alien creatures of typical sci-fi for mythical beasts of antiquity.
All of these touches emphasize the strange juxtapositions of "Rebel Moon." In some moments, it looks like hard science fiction with laser guns, hulking starships, and austere metallic environments. Other times, it feels more like high fantasy, with shirtless heroes with long, flowing hair fighting to defend their farming village. It remains to be seen if Snyder will be able to assimilate these disparate styles into a compelling whole. Regardless, there's no doubt that the director is still taking huge cues from Greek myth.
Jena Malone's surprising role
Any Zack Snyder fan worth their salt knows that the writer-director will sneak Jena Malone into his movies any time he gets the chance. After all, she has appeared in previous Snyder films like "Batman v Superman" and "Sucker Punch." Not that we're complaining: Jena Malone improves just about every movie she's ever appeared in, from "Life as a House" to "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire."
Still, if you didn't spot her in the trailer, it's not because you weren't paying attention. Rather, it's because she's hiding under a layer of makeup and prosthetics. Yes, that's right, Malone is playing the creepy spider lady in "Rebel Moon." She also seems to have a hostage or victim that she's holding tightly to her chest when she descends, though the jury is out on whether that's pivotal to the plot of the movie.
Either way, she looks like a force to be reckoned with as she battles one of the "Rebel Moon" warriors. Legitimately, though, the fact that we've got monster people in this universe definitely bodes well for the originality and inventiveness of Snyder's new playground. We're excited to see what other strange new creatures might emerge over the course of the film's cinematic universe.
Where's Anthony Hopkins?
We'd know that classic, crisp Welsh rasp anywhere. Yes, that voice flowing through the trailer for Zack Snyder's "Rebel Moon" none other than the Oscar-winning Chianti connoisseur Sir Anthony Hopkins. The only question is, where is he? Between the wild-looking spider-women and massive space battles, wherever could they fit the icon of the silver screen? Well, for that, you'd need to look to a robot named (checks notes) Jimmy. Yep, that's his actual name.
While it might be a title better suited for a local bar rather than a highly advanced automaton, Hopkins is indeed bringing to life Jimmy the robot, briefly seen throughout the trailer. Described as a robot space knight (which is just stupidly cool), Jimmy looks to be documenting the mammoth events surrounding our heroes and the impact they'll have on their world and others.
"I was given memories of a world I will never see," he explains. "Loyalty to a king I cannot serve, and love for a child I could not save." Could he find a second chance in Sofia Boutella's Kora? Flickers of him with a young girl show he had a strong connection with someone he may have failed to protect. Kora could be the redemption he needs or the mission he was always tasked with achieving. Perfect! Who is better to serve as a bodyguard than a K-2SO-type figure with optional antlers and who sounds like Hannibal Lecter?
The worlds we know about so far...
Zack Snyder isn't shying away from showing off his world-building skills in the first trailer for "Rebel Moon." The director previously transported audiences to the gory and cruel world of ancient Sparta in "300," and introduced a chaotic saga of heroism with the DC Extended Universe. Now, he's taking audiences to the strange universe of "Rebel Moon," which is filled to the brim with thematically rich worlds. The first trailer for "Rebel Moon" does a great job of showing off the diverse landscapes of Snyder's new franchise, teasing pivotal locales that play a hand in Kora's quest for freedom.
The trailer kicks off with a lush, farm-like world where grains grow. Seeing as Jimmy begins talking about Princess Issa in the trailer's opening, it's fair to assume that this planet is where the royal family of "Rebel Moon" comes from. The beautiful world is then juxtaposed by shots of General Titus (Djimon Hounsou) standing in a burnt forest. Is the same planet seen in the trailer's opening, now destroyed by the cruel Imperium? As the trailer continues, a number of other locations are shown, with the most interesting being a space-fleet-like world, which seems to be inspired directly by a "Star Wars" location like Mos Eisley.
There's also the burning wetland world populated by Nemesis (Doona Bae), as well as an icy snow world where audiences see what looks like a younger Kora fighting for the Imperium. While it's unclear if these are different planets or locations, Snyder's "Rebel Moon" is filled with places that are inspired by Greek mythology and culture. There also appears to be an area that operates as a sort of mining town.
Is Bae Doona's character using a lightsaber? Not exactly ...
"Rebel Moon" started as a "Star Wars" movie — or rather, as a "Star Wars" pitch. That's how Zack Snyder originally conceived the idea, and though Disney decided not to give the director the reins to "Star Wars," he wound up turning his story into an original property for Netflix.
Even though it hasn't been a "Star Wars" movie since the earliest stages of development, there are still some pretty obvious references in the "Rebel Moon" trailer. The battle against an evil galactic empire with titanic battleships, the smuggler with a heart of gold — these are tropes that "Star Wars" didn't create, but it certainly popularized them. The most obvious bit of George Lucas' universe in the "Rebel Moon" trailer, though, is the two red lightsabers wielded by Bae Doona's character, Nemesis.
Though there are lots of details we don't yet know about the character, the trailer shows that she fights with a pair of katana-esque swords, both of which glow bright red like the iconic Sith lightsabers of "Star Wars." Are they actually laser swords? Did Nemesis have to bleed a set of kyber crystals in order to make them? Upon closer inspection, the swords seem to be made of metal and simply glow red because, well, remember those "Star Wars" movies? This would distinguish the weapons from lightsabers, but it probably won't stop the comparisons. Hey, we get it, Asajj Ventress is a cool character. The desire to copy and paste is understandable.
What's with that mysterious eye symbol?
There's a whole lot of eye candy to be found in the trailer for Zack Snyder's "Rebel Moon." But one of the more mysterious aspects of it comes down to a literal eye.
There's one moment where a group of people are gathered with bags over their heads, and these bags are decorated with a symbol of an eye with what looks like a teardrop in the corner. Later in the trailer, we see people playing violins (or whatever violins are called in this galaxy) wearing similar sacks, only this time, the eye is in gold and looks to be in much better shape. So, what does this eye mean?
It's hard to tell at this point. It's an original symbol for this new franchise, but based on context, it likely has something to do with the subjugation of others. The first group looks like they're about to meet grisly fates while the violinists could easily be servants for the ruling class. Wearing such bags could be a way for the evil elites to keep the underprivileged in check. Eye symbology is certainly nothing new in media, and this particular icon even looks similar to the Sheikah Eye from the "Legend of Zelda" series. But given the amount of world-building "Rebel Moon" will undoubtedly do, it's safe to say a thorough explanation will be present in the finished product.
The callback to Snyder's 300
It's common for directors to reuse iconography across their films. Zack Snyder is no different, with people often associating him with slow-motion effects and visually-arresting cinematography. But it also seems he's a fan of characters kicking people in the chest.
Arguably, the most famous scene from "300," the movie that put Snyder on the map, is when King Leonidas (Gerard Butler) kicks a Persian messenger into a well. It was parodied numerous times in the years since the film came out and for good reason: it's simply a really cool way of dispatching an enemy. And Snyder's getting back to his old tricks by incorporating a similar kick within "Rebel Moon."
At one point in the trailer, General Titus gives a riveting speech before it cuts to him in combat, kicking an enemy in the chest in a similar manner to "300." It's unclear if he'll shout "This is Veldt" during that fight, but chances are Snyder wouldn't be that on the nose. Snyder is known for his impressive fight choreography, and with futuristic weapons and environments in "Rebel Moon," audiences are bound to see those classic Snyder fights taken to the next level.
Who is the Scargiver?
The first trailer for "Rebel Moon" is action-packed, filled with rich imagery, and doused in mystery. As audiences finish watching the trailer, they'll likely find themselves asking a complicated question: "Who is the Scargiver?" While the first "Rebel Moon," which debuts in December 2023, has the subtitle "Child of Fire," the second part is called "The Scargiver." Snyder clearly has big plans for whoever the Scargiver is, setting up the character with the first trailer.
In the trailer, Ed Skrein's Admiral Atticus Noble, who is one of the film's main baddies, says, "I found her. The Scargiver." We then cut to a shot of Sofia Boutella's Kora slashing enemies up with a weapon, implying that she is the Scargiver. Seeing as Kora is the main protagonist in "Rebel Moon," it stands to reason that she is the titular Scargiver. The real question is if the Scargiver is a mythological title that exists in the world of "Rebel Moon" or if the moniker is simply one that Kora — or her enemies — created.
Considering the mythological tone of the "Rebel Moon" trailer, it would make sense that the Scargiver is a title that is earned. The trailer kicks off with Jimmy discussing how the world foretold the emergence of the Redeemer, an individual who would stop the "madness of war." Seeing as the world is engulfed in chaos, it's likely that The Redeemer failed in their mission. Is it possible that the Scargiver, aka Kora, will be the world's savior? With the first part titled "Child of Fire," it could be that the "Rebel Moon" subtitles hints at Kora's growth as a character, and how the rebellion views her as a leader.