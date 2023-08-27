Rebel Moon's Snyder Cut: The Director's Already Teasing What We Should Expect
Most filmmakers will likely have "Star Wars" in their Mount Rushmore of movie franchises and want to add their name to the legendary list of people with installments. Zack Snyder attempted to do that with a pitch that the studio rejected based on a lack of legacy characters and an R rating. Instead of letting that stop his dream, he created his own IP for Netflix, "Rebel Moon." Not only is there a two-part epic happening on the giant streaming service, but he is already teasing a director's cut with over an hour of extra features doing a deep dive.
The first teaser trailer of his new project presents a vast universe wrought with war. As the Imperium looks to further its control, a fierce warrior leads a group of rebels to fight back and end the rule of the corrupt government of Mother World. The cast is led by Sophia Boutella ("The Mummy," "Kingsman: The Secret Service," "Star Trek Beyond") as Kora. She is joined by Charlie Hunnam ("Sons of Anarchy," "The Gentleman"), Ed Skrein ("Game of Thrones," "Deadpool"), Cary Elwes ("Princess Bride," "Saw"), and Anthony Hopkins ("Silence of the Lambs," "Thor").
With the two-part approach and the prospect of Snyder giving us a director's cut expanding on the universe already in the works, fans are set to get a healthy dose of "Rebel Moon." Could it even become a legitimate contender against the heavyweight champion that is "Star Wars"?
There is more than an hour of extra content
Zack Snyder has become somewhat known for his director's cuts, as he has done it many times throughout his career. Most notably, fans petitioned for his cut of "Justice League," hoping for a better version than the one they got with Joss Whedon. He also did director's cuts with "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice," "Dawn of the Dead," "Sucker Punch," and "Watchman." The "300" director sat down with Netflix's Tudum to discuss his "Rebel Moon" cut and how it is different.
"The director's cut is close to an hour of extra content, so I think it's a legitimate extended universe version. You really get to see a lot. It's just more painted-in all the way. The director's [cut] is a settle-in deep dive, which I have notoriously done throughout my career," Snyder said. He then explained that he has always had to fight for the extended versions because no one really wanted them. "And with Netflix, we shot scenes just for the director's cut. So in that way, it's really a revelation because it gives that second kick at the can for big fans, like a real discovery that they would not [otherwise] get. I'm really excited about it!"
Snyder seems to love what he is doing behind the camera, to the point that no matter what he gets on screen, he still has dozens of scenes in mind that he wants to get out there for his fans to see. What we may have in store for us is a massive universe created out of "Star Wars" rejection.
He loves a good team-up
Many of the greatest films throughout cinema history were centered on people teaming up with each other to take down the bad guys. Putting together a ragtag group of protagonists often allows for a much deeper storyline and multiple avenues of conflict that can make the film more intriguing than if it is just a protagonist versus an antagonist. Zack Snyder is a director who seems to have a love for this trope as he put it to work in "Justice League," "Army of the Dead," and "Army of Thieves."
"I have a love of "putting-the-team-together" movies. It's a problem," he told Tudum. "There's got to be a support group somewhere for team-building movies. I loved it when I was growing up; my dad [would show me] 'The Dirty Dozen' and 'The Magnificent Seven.' Even before I saw 'Seven Samurai,' I saw 'The Magnificent Seven.' So I've always loved this idea of these underdog teams going against impossible odds."
The love for this subgenre should have made him a natural for the "Justice League" film, but circumstances kept the franchise from working as hoped. His previous works also could have made him the perfect fit for the "Star Wars" spin-off, "Rogue One," but his success in both franchises was never in the cards. "Rebel Moon" looks to be a restart on both sides of the coin, both from the "Star Wars" franchise end and the building of his own franchise. We will have to wait to see how "Rebel Moon" lands with fans to know whether or not this will be the next big hit from the director.