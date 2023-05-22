The Last Movie Ray Stevenson Was In Before He Died

The sudden death of Ray Stevenson, who passed away on May 21, 2023, at the age of 58, has left movie fans reeling. The actor lit up the big screen with films like "Punisher: War Zone," appeared in the 2004 version of "King Arthur," played a memorable part in "RRR," and was the mighty Volstagg in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Thor" movies.

Stevenson's career had been just as busy in recent months: he was in the middle of filming a new movie called "Cassino in Ischia" at the time of his death, but his most recently completed production is the thus-far unreleased "Gateway to the West," which is currently in post-production. As of press time, "Gateway to the West" does not have an announced release date, though Carlos Alperin of Galloping Entertainment, the film's production company, told The Hollywood Reporter in January 2023 that he anticipated the film will be distributed sometime in December 2023.