Who Plays Jughead Jones In Riverdale & Which Sabrina Star Almost Got The Role?

Although The CW series "Riverdale" is based on the relatively lighthearted "Archie Comics" series, the show presents a darker, more mature take on iconic characters like Archie Andrews (KJ Appa) Betty Cooper (Lily Reinhart), Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), and Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch).

Another classic "Archie" character adapted for the show is Jughead Jones, who appeared in the original comics as Archie's easygoing, food-obsessed best friend. Though Jughead remains Archie's best friend in "Riverdale," on the show he's presented as a moody outcast who has a history with the local Southside Serpents gang — basically the polar opposite of his mellow counterpart from the comics. This version of Jughead Jones is played by Cole Sprouse, best known for his childhood role as Cody Martin in the Disney Channel series "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody" and its spinoff "The Suite Life on Deck."

Sprouse took a hiatus from acting in 2011 to pursue a degree from New York University, and outside of "Riverdale," his only recent roles are the lead in the 2019 drama "Five Feet Apart" and another lead part in the 2022 sci-fi rom-com "Moonshot."