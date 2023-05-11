The Winchesters Canceled After Season 1

Among a new batch of cancelations at The CW, next up on the chopping block is "The Winchesters." The spin-off prequel to "Supernatural," which aimed to explore the early years of its titular monster-hunting family, has been canceled, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The plug will also be pulled on martial arts series "Kung Fu." Both shows are produced by Warner Bros. TV, making them the latest in a long string of cancelations by the legacy studio that began last summer.

"The Winchesters" ran for only a single season, starring Jensen Ackles in a reprisal of his "Supernatural" role as Dean Winchester alongside Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger as his parents, Mary Campbell and John Winchester. Ackles is also an executive producer on the series.

"As we reimagine the new CW, we had to make some tough programming decisions. We thank our partners at Warner Bros. and the casts and creative teams of 'Kung Fu' and 'The Winchesters' for all their hard work, creativity and dedication," The CW said in a statement.