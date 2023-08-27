Dragon Ball Super: Is Goku Dead Or Alive? The Complicated Answer Explained

When it comes to characters who have returned from the dead in anime and manga, no one does it quite like Goku (Masako Nozawa/Sean Schemmel) in the "Dragon Ball" franchise. With an astounding eight deaths to his name, Goku is the king of coming back from the dead for one last fight. However, the fact that he's gone to the great beyond so many times can make his history a little bit tough to chart over the decades.

Goku's extensive history across the many iterations of the franchise can also be a bit much for those who are trying to get into the latest series, "Dragon Ball Super." All the same, the simple answer to the question of whether Goku is currently alive in the show is that he is, though not for a lack of trying from his various enemies and opponents.

Goku has been killed twice on "Dragon Ball Super." He was murdered by Zamasu (Shinichiro Miki/James Marsters), a.k.a. Goku Black, after the fiend took over his body in the series and killed off his wife and child, as well. Notably, Goku also died in the most recent series after intergalactic assassin Hit (Kazuhiro Yamaji/Matthew Mercer) took up the contract to kill him.