Ahsoka: Twitter Is Blown Away By The Star Wars' Interstellar Humor & Epic Debut

@Chopper_Rebel kept it simple with their reaction, just writing, "Last night's premiere was EPIC!" Meanwhile, @BabuNick77 got much more specific: "I think one thing I really loved about the first 2 episodes of #Ahsoka is that the show really isn't afraid to take its time. Each scene and moment feel appropriately drawn out and we get to sit with the characters for longer than any moments in Mando ever allowed."

Dawson already charmed audiences in "The Mandalorian," and as a result, she's built up a lot of goodwill as the character — which @aj1_rad made clear. "I just watched the first 2 episodes of Ahsoka and holy sh*t how good Rosario Dawson is leaning into this role," they wrote, declaring that the show is "The best piece of media so far this year." As for @MollieDamon, she made it clear that even if you're not a "Star Wars" expert, there's something for everyone on this show, saying, "I honestly think the first 2 episodes of #Ahsoka do a great job introducing all the main story beats and characters to prep anyone to be able to understand and enjoy it even if you haven't seen Rebels or Clone Wars."

There's even something for "Star Wars" fans who have serious franchise fatigue; as @aidilrizal wrote, "I actually like it a lot so far and I've been super critical of Disney canon for the most part."