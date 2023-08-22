Ahsoka: Rotten Tomatoes Critics Deem The New Star Wars Series A Tentative Hit
Reviews for the first couple of "Ahsoka" episodes are out, and critics are praising the latest "Star Wars" TV show. Both a continuation of storylines from "The Mandalorian" and a direct sequel to the animated series "Star Wars Rebels," it's a sprawling Jedi adventure in the classical style, complete with all of the wipe transitions and musical cues you'd expect. And, in a fortunate twist of fate, it's receiving widespread praise in early reviews.
Disney has had a bit of a rough time with the streaming era of "Star Wars." Though "The Mandalorian" Season 1 is arguably the most universally beloved entry in the franchise since Lucasfilm was sold, subsequent TV series have failed to capture that same excitement. "The Book of Boba Fett" was met with a lukewarm reception, and while "Obi-Wan Kenobi" has plenty of fans, it also received a lot of criticism for poor production values and bizarre pacing issues. "Andor" has been the one truly shining light for the franchise on Disney+ in recent years, with even "The Mandalorian" Season 3 coming and going with much less fanfare than its predecessors.
But now, it seems that Disney may once again have a "Star Wars" hit on the streamer. At the time of this writing, "Ahsoka" has a critical approval rating in the low 80s on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Here's what the critics are saying.
Early reviews are praising Ahsoka's sense of adventure
Though the early reviews for "Ahsoka," covering just the first two episodes made available to the press, point out a number of flaws, they're generally quite complimentary of Dave Filoni's new live-action show. "'Ahsoka' has two qualities lacking from much recent 'Star Wars' output," Ed Power of the Daily Telegraph wrote in his four-star review: "A solid story and an imaginative visual twist on George Lucas's universe." Dan Jolin of Empire Magazine echoed the praise, writing, "Fans of 'Clone Wars' and 'Rebels' will appreciate this live-action continuation of Dave Filoni's saga, while newcomers should dig its promise of a different kind of Force clash."
Other critics were a bit more reserved in their compliments. "'Ahsoka' [has] a fresh feel," Bob Strauss of the San Francisco Chronicle wrote. "It would be fresher, though, if 'Star Wars' could just find new themes to explore, and do so in ways that don't require so much standing around talking." Nick Schager of The Daily Beast praised the show but critiqued the barrier to entry, writing, "No matter how hard it strives for widespread accessibility, it's a sequel that will be of primary interest to established fans."
Ahsoka still has a lot to prove
Though the early reviews are quite strong, "Ahsoka" still has a lot to prove. The first two episodes are the only ones that have been made available to critics before release, leaving another six episodes to come. Those will determine what kind of lasting legacy "Ahsoka" actually has in the grand scheme of the "Star Wars" franchise.
Nick Hilton of the Independent wrote one of the less favorable reviews of the show, stating, "The production design is as flat and flimsy as the characterisation. Ahsoka herself is, on paper, a badass – but on the screen she feels joyless." Stilted dialogue and the lingering production hindrances of the Volume — Disney's massive LED soundstage — are the main criticisms being lodged against the series.
"Ahsoka" has plenty of runway to work past these issues, but whether or not it succeeds in that mission remains to be seen. Ben Travers' review of the first two episodes for IndieWire reminds fans that whatever the lasting image of the new show, "At least we still have 'Andor.'"