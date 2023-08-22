Ahsoka: Rotten Tomatoes Critics Deem The New Star Wars Series A Tentative Hit

Reviews for the first couple of "Ahsoka" episodes are out, and critics are praising the latest "Star Wars" TV show. Both a continuation of storylines from "The Mandalorian" and a direct sequel to the animated series "Star Wars Rebels," it's a sprawling Jedi adventure in the classical style, complete with all of the wipe transitions and musical cues you'd expect. And, in a fortunate twist of fate, it's receiving widespread praise in early reviews.

Disney has had a bit of a rough time with the streaming era of "Star Wars." Though "The Mandalorian" Season 1 is arguably the most universally beloved entry in the franchise since Lucasfilm was sold, subsequent TV series have failed to capture that same excitement. "The Book of Boba Fett" was met with a lukewarm reception, and while "Obi-Wan Kenobi" has plenty of fans, it also received a lot of criticism for poor production values and bizarre pacing issues. "Andor" has been the one truly shining light for the franchise on Disney+ in recent years, with even "The Mandalorian" Season 3 coming and going with much less fanfare than its predecessors.

But now, it seems that Disney may once again have a "Star Wars" hit on the streamer. At the time of this writing, "Ahsoka" has a critical approval rating in the low 80s on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Here's what the critics are saying.