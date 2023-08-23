Who's In The Corona Commercials With Snoop Dogg & Where Have You Seen Them Before?

Things don't get much cooler than cracking open a cold one with Snoop Dogg. Early in 2023, three celebrities were lucky enough to do so in the "La Vida Mas Fina" advertising campaign from the Mexican beer company Corona. The series of commercials generally follows a similar formula. Snoop enjoys a relaxing day with his cohorts on the beach, teaching them how to kick back and live "the fine life" while having themselves some Corona Extras. However, mastering the laid-back lifestyle isn't so easy for all his companions and quirky comedy ensues.

Created by the ad agency MullenLowe, the series acts as a continuation of Corona's campaign from the year prior that included NBA and WNBA stars Devin Booker, Vince Carter, Christian Laettner, and Sue Bird. The new ads not only switch up the format a bit, seeing Snoop Dogg interact more with the celebrities, but the cast this time around is much more varied. Instead of sticking strictly to one group of entertainers, the Corona ads feature actor Andy Samberg, musician Karol G, and former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning. The idea may seem simple, but the campaign ultimately worked out, boosting the brand's social media engagement by a significant margin.

This was thanks in no small part to the performers on board, whose contrasting personalities effortlessly work off each other to create some funny interactions. The 30 seconds allotted to them only offer a taste of their talent, however, so let's dive into each of their careers.