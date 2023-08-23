Who's In The Corona Commercials With Snoop Dogg & Where Have You Seen Them Before?
Things don't get much cooler than cracking open a cold one with Snoop Dogg. Early in 2023, three celebrities were lucky enough to do so in the "La Vida Mas Fina" advertising campaign from the Mexican beer company Corona. The series of commercials generally follows a similar formula. Snoop enjoys a relaxing day with his cohorts on the beach, teaching them how to kick back and live "the fine life" while having themselves some Corona Extras. However, mastering the laid-back lifestyle isn't so easy for all his companions and quirky comedy ensues.
Created by the ad agency MullenLowe, the series acts as a continuation of Corona's campaign from the year prior that included NBA and WNBA stars Devin Booker, Vince Carter, Christian Laettner, and Sue Bird. The new ads not only switch up the format a bit, seeing Snoop Dogg interact more with the celebrities, but the cast this time around is much more varied. Instead of sticking strictly to one group of entertainers, the Corona ads feature actor Andy Samberg, musician Karol G, and former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning. The idea may seem simple, but the campaign ultimately worked out, boosting the brand's social media engagement by a significant margin.
This was thanks in no small part to the performers on board, whose contrasting personalities effortlessly work off each other to create some funny interactions. The 30 seconds allotted to them only offer a taste of their talent, however, so let's dive into each of their careers.
Andy Samberg's comedic touch knows no bounds
If you're up to date on films and TV shows, chances are the star you'll recognize right away from Corona's "La Vida Mas Fina" campaign is actor Andy Samberg. Along with Snoop Dogg, Samberg stars in each of the ads and is responsible for most of the comedy. According to ad agency MullenLowe, Samberg was chosen because he represents our society's inability to relax, making him the perfect contrast to Snoop Dogg's easygoing demeanor and a prime candidate to learn how to live "the fine life."
Samberg may never come close to mastering Snoop's way of being, but we love him all the same. In 2001, he formed the comedy troupe Lonely Island alongside friends Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone. The team's popularity led to their involvement with "Saturday Night Live." Samberg was involved with both "SNL" and "SNL Digital Shorts" as a writer and cast member from 2005 to 2012, creating fan-favorite skits and music videos such as "I'm on a Boat," "Like a Boss," and "Get in the Cage."
He gained further attention for playing Det. Jake Peralta, the lead of the hit NBC comedy series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," which even won him a Golden Globe in 2014. Samberg's film career is equally expansive. He's earned praise for movies such as "Hot Rod," "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping," and "Palm Springs." The actor's boisterous personality has lent itself exceptionally well to voice acting, where he's participated in the "Hotel Transylvania" franchise, "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs," "Storks," and most recently "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."
Karol G's diverse musical style stands out from the crowd
The next entertainer of note from the Corona commercials is singer Karol G. The Colombian artist appears in two ads, where her attempts to chill out and even make a beat with Snoop Dogg are interrupted by Andy Samberg's interactions.
Karol G, whose real name is Carolina Giraldo Navarro, moved to New York in 2014 when her efforts to kick-start her music career in Colombia didn't turn out as planned. After taking classes and honing her skill set, her big breakthrough came in 2017 with her collaboration with Bad Bunny in the song "Ahora Me Llama," with its music video having currently amassed well over 1 billion views on YouTube. The song was featured on her first album, "Unstoppable." This has since been followed by three additional studio albums with 2019's "Ocean," 2021's "KG0516," and 2023's "Mañana Será Bonito." Over the years, she's collaborated with other high-profile artists including Anuel AA, Nicki Minaj, and the Jonas Brothers. Her film work is currently only limited to a single voice role in the 2021 Mexican animated film "Koati."
Karol G has broken down barriers for Latinx women in the music industry. Her preferred genres of reggaeton and Latin trap have been largely male-dominated, with Universal Records even turning down her ambitions to play reggaeton early in her career for this purpose. She's been able to more than prove them wrong, having won two Latin Grammy Awards and three of her songs making it on Rolling Stone's list of the 100 Greatest Reggaeton Songs of All Time.
Eli Manning's accomplishments are far and wide
Eli Manning appears in two of the "La Vida Mas Fina" Corona commercials. In one of them, he and Snoop Dogg praise Andy Samberg for his idea to place tiny umbrellas in their limes. The second sees Samberg question the two if it's okay to swallow his limes, to which Manning figures out that Samberg actually did so.
A quiet and relaxing beach is the polar opposite of the kind of environment that defined most of Manning's illustrious career, which started when he was picked first overall in the 2004 NFL Draft. From 2004 to 2019, Manning was the quarterback for the New York Giants. His later helped bring the Giants to the Super Bowl in 2007, their first time in the big game since 2001. The underdog Giants won against the New England Patriots with a final score of 17-14. They returned to Super Bowl XLVI where they once again defeated the Patriots in an even more victorious 21-17 final score. Over the years, he's broken many Giants records, including the most fourth quarter touchdown passes, most career passing touchdowns, and most consecutive starts by a quarterback, to name a few.
Outside of commercials and NFL-related material, Manning has only currently starred in a 2009 episode of "The Simpsons" and a 2023 episode of the Pete Davidson-starring series "Bupkis," playing himself on both occasions.