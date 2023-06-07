Things Only Adults Notice About Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Animated movies tend to cater to children, and "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is no different. Every frame captures the childhood wonder of reading comics for the first time, and there are plenty of moments that will make kids across the globe light up with excitement. But the movie's creatives seem to thoroughly understand that good animation can stretch across age groups to offer something for everyone. The movie may be a raucous, colorful experience for kids, but adults will get even more out of it.

As Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), and plenty of new characters return to the silver screen, they are plunged into the depths of the Spider-Verse, where Easter eggs abound, moral dilemmas are unraveled, and the very canon of the Spider-Man story is at stake. As Miles fights for a Panglossian vision where he can have the best of all possible worlds, he comes up against a new villain, The Spot (Jason Schwartzman), and ultimately must even go toe-to-toe against his fellow Spider-people to fight for what he believes is right.

Unsurprisingly, that narrative gives way to a kaleidoscope of complex themes and references that only adults will notice. There are oblique references to famous works of art, homages to the rich culture of New York City's Black and immigrant communities, and heavy subtexts that explore the perils of parenting and queer identity. All of it adds up to a movie full of adult themes that belie its PG rating.