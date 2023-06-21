Kim Cattrall Won't Save And Just Like That... (& Season 2 Is DOA)

And then the world wondered... is Kim Cattrall's upcoming cameo in "And Just Like That..." going to save the show?

The lack of the indefatigably salacious "Sex and the City" star has had people upset ever since the continuation began, and Samantha's reported return for a brief appearance in "Season 2" has, naturally, piqued people's curiosity. Will this obvious fan service pay off? Is it a ratings grab with no depth? Can it stop the bleeding?

Well, there's a lot of bleeding to stop. "And Just Like That..." received a lot of mixed reactions from viewers when it came to life in the winter of 2022. While it was wonderful to revisit Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and the rest of her friends ... well, minus Samantha, it was also hard to ignore the show's many flaws. In fact, the show's first season became more popular for the parts that didn't stick the landing than the ones that did. Between plotting and characterization failures, the show has become a study in what not to do with a revival series. Its reluctance to do anything truly meaningful with Samantha's absence is a clear sticking point, though, which showrunners are clearly hoping can be healed.

Sadly, one thing's clear — a few minutes of Samantha definitely isn't enough to pull the show out of its dying tailspin.