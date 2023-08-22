Oppenheimer's Sex Scene Triggers A Woman's Husband & A Viral Conversation

"Oppenheimer" has been largely celebrated by fans and critics alike since its release in mid-July, but it's been stirring up some controversy recently thanks to one audience member's reaction.

TikTok user @thatsanaddiction posted a response to a commenter asking for "advice" regarding "Oppenheimer," who wrote, "Any advice for my husband and I wanting to watch Oppenheimer but being fully afraid of the Florence Pugh scene everyone is talking about?" The scene — or rather, very small handful of scenes — in question involves Pugh, who plays J. Robert Oppenheimer's (Cillian Murphy) on-again, off-again lover Jean Tatlock, and Pugh is topless in pretty much all of her scenes.

"Okay, so I researched — I research everything before we watch it," @thatsnotlove said. She said she didn't know when or how the scene would happen and assumed that it was just a long stretch of full-frontal nudity. As she put it, she didn't want either of them to get "triggered," so when Pugh was nude on screen, he closed his eyes and put his head on his shoulder and she told him when it was over.

So why has this proven to be so controversial? Well, at face value, it seems... a bit much for a grown man to be so afraid of nudity in a movie. On the other hand, there are some reasons why viewers might not want to be confronted with nudity in movies, but this case might not fit the usual criteria when it comes to that.